Dad’s Army 50th anniversary on TV: how the BBC and Gold are celebrating the comedy classic

From a tribute by the late Victoria Wood to the airing of the very first episode, find out how BBC2 and Gold are marking the anniversary

Dad’s Army will celebrate its 50th anniversary on Tuesday 31st July 2018, marking five decades since the classic sitcom began airing on the BBC.

Advertisement

The comedy, which launched in 1968 and ran for nine series and 80 episodes, drew in audiences of more than 18 million at its peak and made actors like Arthur Lowe and John Le Mesurier into household names.

BBC2 airs Saturday night re-runs of the show while Gold broadcasts repeats on weekdays, and now the two channels are celebrating the anniversary with a special raft of programmes.

From a tribute by the late Victoria Wood to the airing of the very first episode, find out the full schedules below…

Saturday 28 July on BBC2

4:35pm: Don’t Panic! The Dad’s Army Story

Victoria Wood’s tribute from 2000 to the timeless humour of Dad’s Army kicks off an evening of programmes celebrating 50 years since the comedy first aired. Featuring classic moments, plus contributions from stars of the show, including Bill Pertwee and Ian Lavender.

5:25pm: Dad’s Army

Private Godfrey asks to leave the platoon because he doesn’t want to fight, infuriating Captain Mainwaring and the rest of the Home Guard recruits.

7:30pm: We’re Doomed! The Dad’s Army Story

Comedy drama from 2015, starring Paul Ritter and Richard Dormer, about the beginnings of Jimmy Perry and David Croft’s writing partnership and their struggle to get Dad’s Army on TV screens in 1968.

8:30pm: Dad’s Army

Captain Mainwaring discusses the possibility of recruiting some women members to the platoon to release the men from some of their non-combatant activities. As a result, tongues begin to wag.

All week on Gold

Sunday 29 July

5:05pm: Dad’s Army – the 1971 movie

Monday 30 July

7:15pm: We’re Doomed! The Dad’s Army Story (repeated on 31st at 6:35pm)

Tuesday 31 July

8.20pm: Dad’s Army – the first ever episode, The Man And The Hour

Wednesday 1 August

8:40pm: Dad’s Army – series one episode two, Museum Piece

Thursday 2 August

8:40pm: Dad’s Army – series one episode three, Command Decision

Friday 3 August

8pm: Dad’s Army – series one episode four, The Enemy Within the Gates

8:40pm: Dad’s Army – series one episode five, The Showing up of Corporal Jones

Sunday 5 August

Advertisement

8:20pm: Dad’s Army – series one episode six, Shooting Pains