Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
Love Island viewers spot McDonalds cup in the villa

Love Island viewers spot McDonalds cup in the villa

The fans are wondering how it got in there...

Screen Shot 2018-07-25 at 08.50.14

A McDonald’s cup was spotted in Monday night’s episode of Love Island – and fans are getting super suspicious about it.

Advertisement

The unmistakable golden arches of Ronald McDonald’s trademark M were spotted as new Jack, Wes and Josh chatted in the bedroom – suggesting that the islanders have greater access to the outside world than we had initially thought.

It has led to much speculation about how the cup got there. Has “new Jack been on the Maccies run?” as one viewer suggested?

As one or two viewers pointed out – the Love Islanders do need to eat, and it is quite likely that this was just a treat from the show’s producers (if they were on the McDonald’s every day, the six packs would disappear pretty quickly). Still – good to see the viewers are paying attention.

Advertisement

Love Island 2018 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about Love Island

Screen Shot 2018-07-25 at 08.50.14
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Love Island - dumping twist - Josh and Kaz

Are any more contestants heading into the Love Island villa?

From ITV Studios Love Island: SR4: Ep50 on ITV2 Pictured: Jack doing the lie detector. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052 TL

Love island viewers couldn’t be more frustrated over Dani and Jack’s lie detector test argument

Danny Dyer, Dani Dyer, Jack Fincham (Getty, ITV, EH)

When are the parents going into the Love Island villa?

Jack taking the Love Island lie detector test

All the questions and answers from the Love Island lie detector test

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more