Love Island viewers spot McDonalds cup in the villa

The fans are wondering how it got in there...

A McDonald’s cup was spotted in Monday night’s episode of Love Island – and fans are getting super suspicious about it.

The unmistakable golden arches of Ronald McDonald’s trademark M were spotted as new Jack, Wes and Josh chatted in the bedroom – suggesting that the islanders have greater access to the outside world than we had initially thought.

It has led to much speculation about how the cup got there. Has “new Jack been on the Maccies run?” as one viewer suggested?

As one or two viewers pointed out – the Love Islanders do need to eat, and it is quite likely that this was just a treat from the show’s producers (if they were on the McDonald’s every day, the six packs would disappear pretty quickly). Still – good to see the viewers are paying attention.

Love Island 2018 continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2