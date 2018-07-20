Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
Sky1’s Discovery of Witches air date confirmed

Sky1’s Discovery of Witches air date confirmed

The brand new supernatural series is coming to TV soon...

Alex Kingston, Teresa Palmer and Valarie Pettiford in A Discovery of Witches (Sky One, HF)

We’ve had a tantalising trailer and some first-look pictures, but now we know when we’ll get to see the first full episode of A Discovery of Witches.

Advertisement

Confirmed on Twitter, Sky1 revealed that episode one would debut on Friday 14th September, although a specific time for the supernatural series has yet to be announced.

Starring Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Alex Kingston and Louise Brealey, the series is an adaptation of the Deborah Harkness novel of the same name.

The eerie trailer, meanwhile, reveals how the relationship between a vampire (Goode) and a witch (Palmer) plays out in a world where inter-species relations are banned:

Apart from all the sauciness, A Discovery of Witches will follow the story of bloodsucker Matthew Clairmont and “spellbound” magic user Diana as they hunt down a mysterious magic text that could save both their peoples from extinction.

The series has been filmed in Oxford and various other European locations, and cast members also include Sherlock’s Lindsay Duncan and Game of Thrones’ Owen Teale.

Advertisement

A Discovery of Witches airs on Sky1 this autumn

Tags

All about A Discovery of Witches

Alex Kingston, Teresa Palmer and Valarie Pettiford in A Discovery of Witches (Sky One, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

A Discovery of Witches

When is A Discovery of Witches released on Sky1? Who is in the cast, and what’s going to happen?

vampire-third

Things get steamy in first A Discovery of Witches trailer

A group of costumed fans attend Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 12, 2015 (Getty, HF)

When is San Diego Comic-Con 2018? Full guide to panels, celebrity guests and more

Jodie Whittaker as the Doctor with Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman and Tom Hardy's Venom (BBC, Warner Bros, Sony, HF)

San Diego Comic-Con 2018: full panel guide

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more