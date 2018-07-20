Sky1’s Discovery of Witches air date confirmed

The brand new supernatural series is coming to TV soon...

We’ve had a tantalising trailer and some first-look pictures, but now we know when we’ll get to see the first full episode of A Discovery of Witches.

Advertisement

Confirmed on Twitter, Sky1 revealed that episode one would debut on Friday 14th September, although a specific time for the supernatural series has yet to be announced.

Starring Teresa Palmer, Matthew Goode, Alex Kingston and Louise Brealey, the series is an adaptation of the Deborah Harkness novel of the same name.

The eerie trailer, meanwhile, reveals how the relationship between a vampire (Goode) and a witch (Palmer) plays out in a world where inter-species relations are banned:

Apart from all the sauciness, A Discovery of Witches will follow the story of bloodsucker Matthew Clairmont and “spellbound” magic user Diana as they hunt down a mysterious magic text that could save both their peoples from extinction.

The series has been filmed in Oxford and various other European locations, and cast members also include Sherlock’s Lindsay Duncan and Game of Thrones’ Owen Teale.

Advertisement

A Discovery of Witches airs on Sky1 this autumn