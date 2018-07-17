The Rugrats are coming back to TV – but this time they’re CGI

The classic nineties children's cartoon is getting a revamp as it returns for the next generation

Remember Tommy Pickles and his gang of adventurous toddlers? The Rugrats are coming back for the first time in over 15 years – but with a twist: the animated cartoon is making the leap to CGI.

The Nickelodeon series originally premiered in 1990 and followed Tommy and Angelica Pickles, Chuckie Finster and Phil and Lil DeVille on their many adventures. It proved enormously popular, running to nine series and three movies.

But the eternal babies haven’t put in an appearance since 2003’s Rugrats Go Wild.

Now, 28 years since they first crawled onto our screens, Nickelodeon and Paramount Pictures have announced a relaunch with a 26-episode run and a live-action film – this time with CGI characters.

“Kids who grew up with Tommy Pickles and the Rugrats crew will now be able to share that experience with their own children,” Brian Robbins, President of Paramount Players, told EW.

In case you’re worried that the CGI element will mean a massive change of direction, the show’s original creators Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain are on board as executive producers. The original characters will also be back alongside a number of newcomers.

The Rugrats movie is scheduled for release in November 2020. Details of the new series have not yet been announced.