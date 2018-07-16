David Tennant dug out his iconic Doctor Who costume and sonic screwdriver for a Muppets live show

The Tenth Doctor was even reunited with a past companion on stage

Look Who it is! Ex-Time Lord David Tennant has been spotted in his pinstripe suit, Converse and sonic screwdriver combo once again.

Sadly, it wasn’t on the set of the latest Doctor Who series: the Tenth Doctor materialised (to huge applause) for a Pigs In Space sketch during The Muppets Take The O2 on Friday 13th July.

The S.S. Swinetrek has landed in London at The O2! Don't worry, they brought plenty of out-of-this world comedy (and #DavidTennant) to last until the end of the sketch. #MuppetsTakeTheO2 pic.twitter.com/gvcTTNxCgF — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) July 13, 2018

David Tennant onstage as the Doctor during the Pigs In Space sketch during The Muppets Take The O2 tonight pic.twitter.com/1Fip45ubkb — David-Tennant.com (@davidtennantcom) July 13, 2018

And not only did Tennant deliver some zingers about regeneration to Miss Piggy and even shouted out catchphrase “Allons-y!”, but the former Doctor was also reunited with another former Who star: Kylie Minogue.

Yes, the singer – who played one-off companion Astrid Peth in 2007 Christmas special Voyage of the Damned – also appeared on the muppet stage to sing Mahna Mahna with Who-sounding aliens the Snowths.

And afterwards, Doctor and Peth were brought together for a final singalong.

A great reunion, and one that has us thinking: surely Tennant would want to team up with another of his past co-stars? Perhaps Broadchurch’s Jodie Whittaker? On board the Tardis? In a Dalek-battling multi-Doctor story?

Just something to think about, Chibnall.

