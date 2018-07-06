Love Island fans can’t believe Wes picked Megan – or how quickly she walked away from Alex
“Muggy Meg” was saved from the latest mass dumping and viewers are pranging
Megan Barton Hanson – or “Muggy Meg” as she has come to be known – was not dumped from the Love Island villa in Thursday night’s dramatic recoupling, and viewers are up in arms.
Love Island’s shock twist saw single Islanders Wes and Georgia given the power to save two contestants out of the three couples who received the fewest public votes.
Georgia went for Sam while Wes, despite having been brutally pied off by Megan for new boy Alex in the last recoupling, chose to save Megan’s place in the villa – and fans of the show cannot deal…
We were so close to getting rid of Megan #loveisland pic.twitter.com/bV8oqPik2Q
— Alice 🌻 (@ASLMx) July 5, 2018
Wes is the type to catch Megan in bed with another guy and apologise for walking in #loveisland
— Kev-Prince Kombi (@KevKombi) July 5, 2018
WE TRY SO HARD TO VOTE MEGAN OUT AND THEY PUT IT IN WES’ HANDS
FUMING#LoveIsland
— Zee🇯🇲 (@ZariaAaliyah) July 5, 2018
Everyone in the UK when Wes picked Muggy Megan #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/nPwNES4IXn
— Jasmin Got Her Account Unlocked (@ItsJasminHere) July 5, 2018
The whole nation when Wes picks Megan #LoveIsIand pic.twitter.com/EO72Yb6RF6
— Love Island (@LoveIsIandReact) July 5, 2018
Lots of people have also pointed out how quickly Megan walked away from new boy Alex, without giving him a second thought…
Megan walks off without so much as a second glance at Alex. NASTY! #LoveIsIand
— Dan Wootton (@danwootton) July 5, 2018
Megan RANNN LMAOOOOO DID SHE EVEN SAY BYE TO HER OTHER MAN???? OMG 😂😂😂 #LoveIsland
— Oloni (@Oloni) July 5, 2018
Megan walking away from Alex like… no looking back!! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/VEuMSqsIDa
— PrettyLittleThing (@OfficialPLT) July 5, 2018
Will Megan stick with Wes now that Alex is gone? Or will another boy turn her head?
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2