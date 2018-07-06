Accessibility Links

Love Island fans can’t believe Wes picked Megan – or how quickly she walked away from Alex

“Muggy Meg” was saved from the latest mass dumping and viewers are pranging

Megan Barton Hanson, Love Island (ITV, EH)

Megan Barton Hanson – or “Muggy Meg” as she has come to be known – was not dumped from the Love Island villa in Thursday night’s dramatic recoupling, and viewers are up in arms.

Love Island’s shock twist saw single Islanders Wes and Georgia given the power to save two contestants out of the three couples who received the fewest public votes.

Georgia went for Sam while Wes, despite having been brutally pied off by Megan for new boy Alex in the last recoupling, chose to save Megan’s place in the villa – and fans of the show cannot deal…

Lots of people have also pointed out how quickly Megan walked away from new boy Alex, without giving him a second thought…

Will Megan stick with Wes now that Alex is gone? Or will another boy turn her head?

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2

