Benidorm creator confirms the show really has ended for good

The creator of Benidorm has confirmed that the sitcom really has finished for good after ten series, clearing up confusion over whether it had been axed earlier this year.

Advertisement

Announcing the news on Twitter, Derren Litten wrote: “Yes folks it’s true, after months of speculation, I can finally confirm Benidorm series 10 was the LAST EVER TV SERIES of @BenidormTVshow – but the story continues in the form of http://www.benidormonstage.com – Come see us on tour and see what happens next!”

Yes folks it's true, after months of speculation, I can finally confirm Benidorm series 10 was the LAST EVER TV SERIES of @BenidormTVshow – but the story continues in the form of https://t.co/Yb02AXE0Jt – Come see us on tour and see what happens next! pic.twitter.com/NRASNwO85A — Derren Litten (@DerrenLitten) July 5, 2018

Benidorm, which began in 2007, followed British holidaymakers in the Solana holiday resort in Spain.

Stars of the ITV comedy included Sherrie Hewson, Johnny Vegas and Tony Maudsley.

Advertisement

The Benidorm stage tour will kick off in Newcastle on 7th September 2018, before finishing up in Canterbury on 20th April, 2019.