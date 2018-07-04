Accessibility Links

When is This Is Us season 2 on UK TV?

Everything you need to know about the second season of US drama This Is Us

Sterling K. Brown as Randall

The first season of family drama This Is Us was a hit in the States, and its humour, positivity and emotion have ensured it has a following over here, meaning UK viewers will pleased to know its returning for a second series.

Here’s everything you need to know about season two…

When is This Is Us season 2 on TV?

The show airs on More4 on Wednesdays at 9pm.

What is the show about?

This Is Us follows three siblings, two related by blood, and one adopted into the family. Kate (Chrissy Mtz) and Kevin (Justin Hartley), two surviving triplets, are joined by Randall (Sterling K Brown) – an abandoned black baby who is adopted into the otherwise white family.

The programme flits between the present day and the triplets’ childhood in the 1980s. It delicately tackles issues such as Randall’s troubles with his own identity and the problems people face as they approach middle age.

Chrissy Mtz as Kate Pearson, Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon and Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson
Chrissy Mtz as Kate Pearson, Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon and Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

The second season carries on where the first left of, with each sibling beginning to understand and tackle their own personal problems, while flashbacks include the tragic circumstances around the death of their father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). There’s a new arrival in Randall’s life, Kevin makes a huge career step and the season culminates in Kate’s wedding – but will she go through with it?

This Is Us is showing from Wednesday 4th July

