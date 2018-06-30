Meet the cast of The NHS: To Provide All People

A stellar cast, featuring Michael Sheen and Sherlock's Martin Freeman, play patients and NHS staff in the new BBC drama

Acclaimed poet Owen Sheers has penned a day-in-the-life hospital drama to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the NHS. The film poem features an all-star cast playing the patients and NHS staff members, whose stories are based on real-life interviews and testimonies.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of The NHS: To Provide All People.

Michael Sheen

Where have I seen Michael Sheen before?

A star of the small and silver screens, Michael Sheen is probably most recognisable for his roles as former Prime Minister Tony Blair in The Queen, alongside Helen Mirren; as a vampire in the Twilight series; a werewolf in the Underworld series; and as David Frost in Frost/Nixon.

He’s also set to play the angel Aziraphale in an upcoming adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s fantasy novel Good Omens, alongside David Tennant, who plays the demon Crowley.

Who does he play?

Sheen stars as a philosophical night porter with a preference for William Blake in The NHS: To Provide All People.