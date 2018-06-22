Love Island stars pay tribute as former contestant Sophie Gradon dies aged 32

Gradon will be remembered as “a beautiful person with a beautiful soul”

Love Island stars have paid tribute to 2016 contestant Sophie Gradon, who has died at the age of 32.

Gradon’s boyfriend, Aaron Armstrong, wrote on Facebook: “I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always.”

I will never forget that smile I love you so so much baby your my world forever ever and always ❤️❤️ Posted by Aaron Armstrong on Thursday, June 21, 2018

Northumbria Police said in a statement: “At about 8:27pm yesterday (20th June) police attended a property in Medburn, Ponteland, where sadly a 32-year-old woman was found deceased.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding her death. A report will now be prepared for the coroner.”

A tribute to Gradon, who was also a former Miss Great Britain, was aired before Thursday night’s episode of Love Island, and presenter Caroline Flack tweeted that the news was “so very sad”.

So very sad . Such a beautiful soul …. such a beautiful smile …thoughts and love with friends and family @sophiegradon ❤️ — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) June 21, 2018

Iain Stirling, who does the Love Island voiceover, posted a fond memory of Gradon…

This will forever remain on of my favourite Love Island moments. Dearest Sophie, I truly hope you are now at peace. Stay shapey xhttps://t.co/XOWizRyck7 — Iain Stirling (@IainDoesJokes) June 21, 2018

Love Island contestants from the past few years also paid tribute to Gradon and her “one in a million” smile……

Absolutely heartbroken to hear what happened to Soph. I am so glad to have experienced Love Island with you and to have known you. Kind gentle soul taken too young. Stay Shapey up there. RIP💔 — Kady McDermott (@kadymcdermottx) June 21, 2018

We had lots of little chats and so many laughs 😢 you were the the shoulder to cry on and a beautiful person with a beautiful soul. Shine bright in that sky Sophie gradon ❤️ — ALEX BOWEN (@ab_bowen07) June 21, 2018

You helped us through so much. Your smile was one in a million. The world failed. I send all my love and my thoughts to you today. To your family and your loved ones. I cannot work out what to say. RIP you beautiful beautiful woman. I’m so lucky to have met you. #stayshapey — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) June 21, 2018

Such a awful day 💔 my heart is broken & goes out to the very one effected 🙏🏼 — Cara de la Hoyde (@Miss_Delahoyde) June 21, 2018