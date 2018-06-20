Victim or hypocrite? Love Island fans have mixed feelings about Rosie after break up with Adam

Rosie called out Adam for his muggy behaviour in the villa and many support her – but some viewers don’t think she has a leg to stand on...

All hell broke loose on Love Island on Tuesday night when Rosie called out Adam for his snakey antics with new girl Zara.

Advertisement

The lothario’s head was turned yet again when Zara entered the villa, leading Adam to pie off Rosie and crack on with Zara with no discretion whatsoever.

Rosie was not a happy bunny, and proceeded to give Adam a lesson in how to treat women.

“Do you think this is funny, is it a big game to you?” she asked Adam as she put an end to their relationship. “You’ve no shame and did whatever you needed to in front of my face, you have no idea how much you’ve really hurt me.”

Rosie was particularly upset that she had put her trust in Adam and canoodled with him just hours before, only for him to go off in pursuit of the next girl that walked into the villa.

“I shared a night with you. I trusted you when I shared that night with you, you had what you wanted and ditched me 12 hours later,’ Rosie said.

Adam, appearing to smile smugly as Rosie poured her heart out, then told her she’d been “arsey” all day, to which she responded incredulously: “I have every right to be arsey. You haven’t spoken to me all day, you spent ten days with me and then you say ‘don’t nod at me’ like you’re the king of the world.

“You can’t treat girls like that, you will never, ever be happy because you are constantly searching for more, you trick girls into thinking that you are in here for a serious relationships – you’re in here to rack up your numbers,” she said.

“You made me believe we had something. I trusted you and thought you would never ever do this, you threw it all away. As far as I am concerned if you want to go with her that’s fine, but I have come in here to find something real and I don’t think you have.”

In disbelief that Adam was continuing to say nothing and simply smirk at her, Rosie added: “I haven’t deserved any of this, why are you rolling your eyes? You’ve let me break my heart today and you sit here now and you’re still cocky and still smug about it. I have tried but I cannot do whatever game you’re playing.”

As she walked away, she uttered the now-legendary line: “Enjoy the next bombshell that comes in, because this one is done.”

Mic drop!

Many Love Island fans were very much Team Rosie after the events of the evening, and as shocked as she was by Adam’s smugness…

Rosie: You’ve broken my heart, you don’t realise how much you’ve hurt me

Adam: #loveisland pic.twitter.com/J32O0Q9XmO — Joe Saunders (@JoeSaunders) June 19, 2018

Omg his smirk whilst Rosie is pouring her heart out is making me feel physically sick. Disgusting gaslighting manipulator. #loveisland — Katie Snooks (@KateSnooks) June 19, 2018

The way Adam is sat there smug when Rosie is pouring her heart out, is breaking my heart she's a million times better than him #loveisland — Sylvija Vasilevska (@Sylvijaa) June 19, 2018

Adams sat looking at Rosie crying like…. I’m just here for the Insta followers babe #LoveIsland — ALEX 🐝 (@InkedUpSHAQ) June 19, 2018

Adam’s reaction to Rosie then was honestly one of the most heartless things I’ve ever seen. #loveisland — Jasmine Harris (@JasmineHarris_) June 19, 2018

And for a lot of people, Rosie has become a poster girl for women who’ve been messed around by men…

Wonder how many girls feel like Rosie right now and sat agreein with the tv then #loveisland — Georgia May Foote (@georgiafoote) June 19, 2018

Watching Rosie end things with Adam like #loveisland pic.twitter.com/CoDKg6XwaI — Hannah O'Reilly (@hannah_12300) June 19, 2018

It’s ok Rosie babe let Adam couple up with Zara then us the public can vote them out and someone new can come in for you who will hopefully treat you good girl🙌🏽 #loveisland — Lacey Fuller (@laceyfuller_) June 19, 2018

Rosie walking away from Adam with “enjoy the next bombshell hun because this one’s done” is a MOOD #LoveIsland — Hope (@soulofaunicorn) June 19, 2018

But some have argued that Rosie stole Adam from Kendall, and therefore it’s hypocritical for her to be upset when his head inevitably turns again…

'Parading around in front of me'

Guessing Rosie forgot about when she snogged Adams face off before Kendall could even get off her seat and walk away 😂 not a big fan when its the other way round is she #LoveIsland — Sam Baker (@SamBakerlcfc) June 20, 2018

Kendall watching Rosie on tonight’s episode of #loveisland….. pic.twitter.com/CYrArXEkfJ — Ronnie Fowler (@ronnief71) June 19, 2018

You took someone’s man and now someone wants to take him off you? Rosie the game is the game #loveisland — Plantin Connoisseur (@Nath_S__) June 19, 2018

Rosie girlllllll how you get em is how you lose em #Loveisland — Kiwy (@kiwybear) June 19, 2018

I’m sorry Rosie but if you get with a player, you’re gonna get played 🤷🏼‍♂️🎮#loveisland — Jordan Ring (@jordanring1983) June 19, 2018

Good luck, Zara – we think you’re going to need it.

Advertisement

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2