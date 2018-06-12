Three MORE Game of Thrones spin-offs are still in “active development” says George RR Martin

Though the author says he won’t be helping with them so that he can keep working on the Winds of Winter

If the newly-announced Game of Thrones prequel pilot wasn’t enough Westeros action for you, then we have good news – because apparently there are still three other spin-offs in the works at HBO.

It had been previously reported that a grand total of five spin-offs were being worked on a few months ago, but now author George RR Martin (who wrote the A Song of Ice and Fire novels that the HBO series is based on) says that following the pilot order for Jane Goldman’s prequel and the dismissal of another idea, three more are still in development.

“If you have been following along, you know that we started with four, and eventually went to five,” Martin wrote on his blog.

“One of those has been shelved, I am given to understand, and of course Jane’s pilot is now moving to film. But that does not mean the others are dead.

“Three more Game of Thrones prequels, set in different periods and featuring different characters and storylines, remain in active development. Everything I am told indicates that we could film at least one more pilot, and maybe more than one, in the years to come.

“We do have an entire world and tens of thousands of years of history to play with, after all. But this is television, so nothing is certain.”

Still, whatever happens Martin says he won’t be too involved – because despite what many fans think, he IS still committed to completing the long-delayed sixth book in his novel series, Winds of Winter.

“Before you ask, work on Winds of Winter continues, and remains my top priority,” he wrote.

“It is ridiculous to think otherwise. If I wasn’t busy with Winds, don’t you think I’d be scripting one or more of these pilots myself? It’s not as if I’ve never written for TV…”

All in all, it sounds like a whole host of print and TV continuations of the Game of Thrones series will be there to keep us company once we wave goodbye to Jon Snow, Daenerys and the rest next year. It almost takes away the pain. Almost.

Game of Thrones returns for its final series on HBO and Sky Atlantic in 2019