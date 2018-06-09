Goldman (who has previously given us Stardust, Kick-Ass and Kingsman: The Secret Service) and Martin’s spin-off promises to chronicle the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour.”

“Only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend … it’s not the story we think we know,” a teasing logline released by HBO revealed.

Martin had previously hinted that he plenty of backstory to work with. Speaking at the Emmy Awards, where Thrones became the most successful scripted TV show of all time, the author confirmed he had "thousands of pages of fake history" to draw upon for a potential prequel.

“I do have thousands of pages of fake history of everything that led up to Game of Thrones, so there’s a lot of material there and I’m writing more,” he said, according to Deadline.

The golden Age of Heroes which HBO refers to is the time during which the Children of the Forest and the First Men signed their pact and made peace. It's also the time during which the Long Night and first war against the White Walkers took place, so the show will have lots of material and potential plotlines to play around with.