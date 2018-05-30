Emilia Clarke teases “heartbreaking, awesome and tense” final Game of Thrones series

Sounds like our final return to Westeros will be well worth the wait

The wait for Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season rumbles on, but there’s one thing keeping us going through these difficult times – the cast of the HBO series making vague comments about what to expect, without actually giving any sense of what will happen or to whom.

And now Emilia Clarke has joined the chorus of Westerosi voices promising non-specific things to come, with the British actor (who’s currently starring as Qi’Ra in Solo: A Star Wars story) describing Game of Thrones’ final season as “heartbreaking, awesome, and tense,” when asked about the topic by RadioTimes.com.

Yeah, hook those indistinct hedgings straight to my veins.

“I’m three quarters of the way through filming it, so that’s what I’m feeling right now!” Clarke added, before wondering if the words she’d chosen would actually better describe her own state of mind as opposed to the final episodes themselves.

“Three words about how I’m feeling about the end of Game of Thrones rather than the actual season itself?”

But will season 8 actually live up to expectations? To that question, Clarke was even more circumspect.

“I hope so – we’ll see,” she told us.

Based on what she’s said (in a vague way, of course) about what’s next for Daenerys elsewhere, we’re betting it’ll have fans on the edge of their seats regardless. Until, then, well – we’ll always have the ambiguous hints!

Game of Thrones returns to HBO and Sky Atlantic in 2019