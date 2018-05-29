Britain’s Got Talent viewers were missing Ant in first live show – but praised solo host Dec

Declan Donnelly had a positive reaction from fans after hosting his first BGT semi-final by himself

Britain’s Got Talent viewers missed Ant in the first live semi-final, but thought Dec did a brilliant job by himself.

The first live episode of BGT was plagued with difficulties when a technical issue meant that the live broadcast dropped off air for roughly ten minutes.

But fans were full of praise for Declan Donnelly, who was hosting his first ever episode of BGT by himself without presenting partner Ant McPartlin.

So miss Ant! Dec is doing a brilliant job however! #BGT — Alex Fleming (@mistizababe) May 28, 2018

Doesn’t feel the same without Ant.

Best of luck to Dec though. I know he can do it! #BGT — 🌸🌹𝔍𝔢𝔰𝔰𝔦𝔠𝔞 𝔍𝔞𝔫𝔢 𝓗𝔲𝔰𝔱𝔬𝔫🌸🌹 (@jessicahuston59) May 28, 2018

Isn't he doing brilliant already! You go Dec. ❌❌❌❌ #BGT @BGT — I support Ant Mcpartlin (@ThemGeordieLads) May 28, 2018

Dec is brilliant!!! I'm so proud 😀❤ #BGT — claire (@nrclaire) May 28, 2018

Dec is honestly amazing on his own, obviously it is different without Ant there, but Dec can definitely hold the fort #BGT — All Ant and Dec (@allantanddec) May 28, 2018

Dec previously went solo in March when he hosted the final two episodes of Saturday Night Takeaway without Ant.

In a statement released in March, a spokesperson for McPartlin said: “Ant has decided to go back into treatment and step down from his current TV commitments.

“He has spoken with Dec and ITV today and asked for time off for the foreseeable future.”

Britain’s Got Talent’s live semi-finals air Monday 28th May to Friday 1st June from 7:30pm. The live final airs Sunday 3rd June – also at 7:30pm.