Exclusive Ackley Bridge trailer reveals major drama coming in series two

The school drama will soon be back for its second series on Channel 4

“Deception, untruth, camouflage. Life’s never what it seems,” declares Nas as she strides through the streets of Yorkshire town Ackley Bridge.

Ahead of the hit drama’s return on 5th June, Channel 4 has released a trailer giving us a sneak peek at series two – and we’re definitely getting in the school spirit.

The first run of six episodes aired last summer and took us into the corridors and classrooms of Ackley Bridge College, a multi-cultural academy school formed by a merger of two comps, one predominately Asian and one British.

So far, Ackley Bridge has covered storylines including racial tension, sexuality, grief, infidelity, revenge porn and young fatherhood – and from the looks of this trailer we can expect plenty of drama for our favourite characters.

Will Nas (Amy-Leigh Hickman) find a hot girlfriend? Will she marry a bloke? Can Kaneez (Sunetra Sarker) learn to drive without being a menace on the roads? What does the future hold for Missy (Poppy Lee Friar) and her love life?

And… why are there a couple of llamas in the playground?

The 12-episode series will also star Girls Aloud singer Kimberley Walsh, who will turn up at the school as Clare Butterworth, the “feisty ex” of Steve (Paul Nicholls) and the mother of their child, Zak.

Ackley Bridge returns on Tuesday 5th June at 8pm on Channel 4