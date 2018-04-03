Meet the contestants taking part in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer

Everything you need to know about the celebrities entering the Great British Bake Off tent with Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig

Ready? Steady? Bake…for Stand Up to Cancer!

Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig are serving up a special Great British Bake Off treat, with five celebrity specials raising money for Stand Up to Cancer.

Each week will see four celebs battle it out across three new baking challenges to win a coveted star baker apron.

But which stars are appearing in The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer? Check out the contestants below…

Episode five contestants

Alan Carr

Comedian and TV presenter

Twitter: @AlanCarr

Carr first came to the attention of TV viewers alongside Justin Lee Collins on The Friday Night Project on Channel 4. He is now perhaps best known as the host of his own chat show, Chatty Man. He’s also a radio host and recently fronted a pilot for a possible revival of The Price is Right.

Teri Hatcher

Actor

Twitter: @HatchingChange

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Lois Lane! Teri Hatcher enchanted audiences as the roving reporter opposite Dean Cain in The New Adventures of Superman and went on to star opposite Pierce Brosnan in James Bond movie Tomorrow Never Dies. More recently you’ll have spotted her playing Susan Meyer in Desperate Housewives.

Aisling Bea

Comedian and actor

Twitter: @WeeMissBea

Fans of UK panel shows will be familiar with Bea, who has popped up on everything from 8 Out of 10 Cats to Never Mind the Buzzcocks and QI. She’s also quite the established actress, with roles in The Fall, Hard Sun, and Trollied, to name but a few.

Kadeena Cox

Paralympian

Twitter: @kad_c

Cox is a parasport athlete who has competed for Team GB in T38 sprints and C4 para-cycling events. She won gold and bronze medals at the 2016 Summer Paralympics. Cox has previously competed in Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Robot Wars and The Jump.