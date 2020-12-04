Autumn Nations Cup rugby fixtures on TV – channels, live stream, schedule, times

Finals Weekend has arrived in the Autumn Nations Cup with plenty up for grabs in the final four matches to be played in the coming days.

All eight teams are in action on the same weekend for the first time with a series of play-offs to determine the final standings.

Group A teams will be matched with Group B teams who finished in the same position as them.

This means group winners England and France will play in the final to determine first and second place.

Ireland and Scotland both finished second so will compete for third and fourth place, and so on.

Fiji were made to withdraw from all three of their group stage contests due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the squad, but they’re back for the final weekend in a bid to avoid the wooden spoon.

Each team in Group B was awarded a 28-0 victory and five points against Fiji, and now the final standings have determined the deciding match-ups.

The Autumn Nations Cup will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and thankfully we’ve got a handy list of all the fixtures and how you can tune into them right at your fingertips.

Scroll down for our comprehensive guide which will be regularly updated as we go through the exciting tournament.

When is the Autumn Nations Cup?

The tournament started on Friday 13th November with four weeks of action taking us up to Sunday 6th December.

The format will see three rounds of normal games before a finals weekend to determine the standings and crown a victor.

Autumn Nations Cup fixtures on TV

All UK time.

How to watch and live stream Autumn Nations Cup in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the Autumn Nations Cup action live on Amazon Prime Video

New users can sign up for a free 30-day trial with full access to live sports coverage as well as free one-day delivery on thousands of items across Amazon.