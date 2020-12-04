Autumn Nations Cup rugby fixtures on TV – channels, live stream, schedule, times
Autumn Nations Cup rugby is being shown live on Amazon Prime Video and we've got all the info including times, dates and a TV guide.
Finals Weekend has arrived in the Autumn Nations Cup with plenty up for grabs in the final four matches to be played in the coming days.
All eight teams are in action on the same weekend for the first time with a series of play-offs to determine the final standings.
Group A teams will be matched with Group B teams who finished in the same position as them.
This means group winners England and France will play in the final to determine first and second place.
Ireland and Scotland both finished second so will compete for third and fourth place, and so on.
Fiji were made to withdraw from all three of their group stage contests due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among the squad, but they’re back for the final weekend in a bid to avoid the wooden spoon.
Each team in Group B was awarded a 28-0 victory and five points against Fiji, and now the final standings have determined the deciding match-ups.
The Autumn Nations Cup will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and thankfully we’ve got a handy list of all the fixtures and how you can tune into them right at your fingertips.
Scroll down for our comprehensive guide which will be regularly updated as we go through the exciting tournament.
The tournament started on Friday 13th November with four weeks of action taking us up to Sunday 6th December.
The format will see three rounds of normal games before a finals weekend to determine the standings and crown a victor.
Autumn Nations Cup fixtures on TV
All UK time.
Finals Weekend
Saturday 5th December
Georgia v Fiji (12pm) Amazon Prime Video
Ireland v Scotland (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video
Wales v Italy (4:45pm) Amazon Prime Video / S4C
Sunday 6th December
England v France (2pm) Amazon Prime Video
Autumn Nations Cup results
Round One
Friday 13th November
Group A: Wales 9 v 32 Ireland
Saturday 14th November
Group B: Italy 17-28 Scotland
Group A: England 40-0 Georgia
Sunday 15th November
Group B: France 28-0 Fiji*
Round Two
Saturday 21st November
Group B: Italy 28-0 Fiji*
Group A: England 18-7 Ireland
Group A: Wales 18-0 Georgia
Sunday 22nd November
Group B: Scotland 15-22 France
Round Three
Saturday 28th November
Group B: Fiji 0-28 Scotland*
Group A: Wales 13-24 England
Group B: France 36-5 Italy
Sunday 29th November
Group A: Ireland 23-10 Georgia
*Game was called off as a result of coronavirus outbreak, teams awarded automatic 28-0 victory.
How to watch and live stream Autumn Nations Cup in the UK
Once the trial period concludes, the service will cost £7.99 per month.
Autumn Nations Cup format
Teams have been split into two pools: Group A – Ireland, Wales, England, Georgia and Group B – Scotland, France, Italy, Fiji.
They will play each of the teams in their group across three weekends.
Teams who finish in the same positions as each other across the two groups will then face each other in a weekend of finals to determine overall placings.
For example, the two teams who finish first will play a final to determine first and second place overall. The two teams who finish second will play a final to determine third and fourth place overall, and so forth.
It’s a simple idea for a potentially one-off tournament designed to circumvent travel restrictions as Australia and New Zealand would normally visit Europe around this time of year.
Where is the Autumn Nations Cup held?
Eight venues will be used to host the Autumn Nations Cup games. Not all games will be played in a nation’s traditional home ground due to a variety of circumstances.
The host stadiums are:
- Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland
- Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland
- Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, Wales
- Stade de France, Paris, France
- Stade de la Rabine, Vannes, France
- Stadio Artemio Franchi, Florence, Italy
- Stadio del Conero, Ancona, Italy
- Twickenham, London, England
