Autumn Nations Cup rugby fixtures on TV – channels, live stream, schedule, times

The Autumn Nations Cup is bubbling to a head with plenty to play for on the penultimate weekend of action in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, France, Italy and Georgia have all soldiered through their fixtures so far, but a mass coronavirus outbreak through the Fiji camp has left them unable to compete so far.

To compensate for the lack of action, each team in Group B has been awarded a 28-0 win over Fiji, worth five points in the standings.

England are closing in on a place in the grand final next weekend, while France and Scotland are jostling to meet them.

Ireland could still spring a surprise, but anything could happen with rotated squads and unfamiliar XVs throughout the competition.

The Autumn Nations Cup will be available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and Channel 4 and thankfully we’ve got a handy list of all the fixtures and how you can tune into them right at your fingertips.

Scroll down for our comprehensive guide which will be regularly updated as we go through the exciting tournament.

When is the Autumn Nations Cup?

The tournament started on Friday 13th November with four weeks of action taking us up to Sunday 6th December.

The format will see three rounds of normal games before a finals weekend to determine the standings and crown a victor.

Autumn Nations Cup fixtures on TV

All UK time.

Round Three Saturday 28th November Group B: Fiji v Scotland Group A: Wales v England (4pm) Amazon Prime Video / S4C Group B: France v Italy (8pm) Amazon Prime Video Sunday 29th November Group A: Ireland v Georgia (2pm) Channel 4 Finals Weekend Saturday 5th December Georgia v TBC (12pm) Amazon Prime Video Ireland v TBC (2:15pm) Amazon Prime Video Wales v TBC (4:45pm) Amazon Prime Video / S4C Sunday 6th December England v TBC (2pm) Amazon Prime Video Autumn Nations Cup results Round One Friday 13th November Group A: Wales 9 v 32 Ireland Saturday 14th November Group B: Italy 17-28 Scotland Group A: England 40-0 Georgia Sunday 15th November Group B: France 28-0 Fiji* Round Two Saturday 21st November Group B: Italy 28-0 Fiji* Group A: England 18-7 Ireland Group A: Wales 18-0 Georgia Sunday 22nd November Group B: Scotland 15-22 France *Game was called off as a result of coronavirus outbreak, teams awarded automatic 28-0 victory.

How to watch and live stream Autumn Nations Cup in the UK

Fans in the UK will be able to stream the Autumn Nations Cup action live on Amazon Prime Video

