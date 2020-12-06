What time is the Sakhir Grand Prix? How to watch on TV – practice, qualifying, race times

The end of the F1 2020 calendar is almost upon us, with this weekend seeing the drivers stay in Bahrain for the Sakhir Grand Prix, the penultimate race of the year.

The headlines this week have mostly focused on Lewis Hamilton, who will be missing the race after testing positive for coronavirus, but his absence will do little to affect the final F1 driver standings – the Mercedes driver has already secured his fourth consecutive championship.

As for the F1 constructor standings, Mercedes and Red Bull might have wrapped up first and second place, but there’s still all to play for below them, with Racing Point, McLaren, Renault and Ferrari all still in relatively close contention.

Ferrari in particularly launched a late challenge after what had been a particularly disappointing season, with Sebastien Vettel finally finding some form, although it could well be too little too late.

A key point of intrigue for fans will be seeing how Hamilton’s replacement fares, with George Russell making his Mercedes debut in the place of his fellow Brit.

Russell, who normally drives for Williams, is highly rated by Mercedes and has long been suggested as a possible future driver for them.

For his part, he’s said he sees the race “as a great chance to learn from the best outfit on the grid” but has emphasised that he’s still “a Williams driver and I’ll be cheering my team on every step of the way”.

Check out our guide to the Sakhir Grand Prix including dates, times and TV information.

When is the Sakhir Grand Prix?

The Sakhir Grand Prix takes place on Sunday 6th December 2020 and is the penultimate race of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Check out the full F1 2020 calendar for the list of dates and upcoming races.

What time does it start?

The race begins at 5:10pm (UK time) on Sunday.

We’ve included the full schedule for the rest of the weekend further down the page.

What channel is the Sakhir Grand Prix on?

The Sakhir Grand Prix will air live on Sky Sports.

All races have been shown live on Sky Sports F1 and Main Event throughout the season, and this is the case again.

Sky customers can add individual channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

How to live stream the Sakhir Grand Prix online

You can watch the Grand Prix with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the race via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

What time is Sakhir Grand Prix practice?

Friday 4th December (from 1pm on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 1 – 1:30pm

Practice 2 – 5:30pm

Saturday 5th December (from 1:45pm on Sky Sports F1)

Practice 3 – 2pm

What time is Sakhir Grand Prix qualifying?

Saturday 5th December (from 4pm on Sky Sports F1)

Qualifying – 5pm

What time is Sakhir Grand Prix?

Sunday 6th December (from 3:30pm on Sky Sports F1)

Race – 5:10pm

For the full breakdown of F1 races coming up check out our F1 2020 calendar guide.

