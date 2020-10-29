F1 driver standings 2020 – points table and results

Formula 1 drivers are locked in duels all across the driver standings as the F1 2020 calendar enters the second half.

Hamilton, in the vastly superior Mercedes winning machine, looks untouchable in 2020 despite the best efforts of Red Bull superstar Max Verstappen who is doing everything he can to throw a spanner in the works.

The Brit’s main competition was expected to come in the shape of 2019 runner up and Mercedes teammate Bottas, though the Finnish ace has failed to master the car in the same way as Hamilton, allowing Verstappen to capitalise in his Red Bull, splitting the Mercs regularly.

Ferrari’s early dire form has thrown off hopes of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel making a credible challenge for the title, but the midfield battle is shaping up beautifully with drivers from Racing Point and McLaren scrapping it out behind the main pack.

Check out the full driver standings so far in the 2020 calendar.

F1 driver standings

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 256 points Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 179 points Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 162 points Daniel Ricciardo (Renault) 80 points Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 75 points Sergio Perez (Racing Point) 74 points Lando Norris (McLaren) 65 points Alexander Albon (Red Bull) 64 points Pierre Gasly (Alphatauri) 63 points Carlos Sainz (McLaren) 59 points Lance Stroll (Racing Point) 57 points Esteban Ocon (Renault) 40 points Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 18 points Daniil Kvyat (Alphatauri) 14 points Nico Hulkenberg (Racing Point) 10 points Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 3 points Kimi Raikkonen (Alfa Romeo) 2 points Romain Grosjean (Haas) 2 points Kevin Magnussen (Haas) 1 point Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 0 points George Russell (Williams) 0 points

F1 results so far this season

Austrian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Charles Leclerc

3rd place – Lando Norris

Styrian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

3rd place – Max Verstappen

Hungarian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Valtteri Bottas

British Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Charles Leclerc

70th Anniversary Grand Prix

1st place – Max Verstappen

2nd place – Lewis Hamilton

3rd place – Valtteri Bottas

Spanish Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Valtteri Bottas

Belgian Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

3rd place – Max Verstappen

Italian Grand Prix

1st place – Pierre Gasly

2nd place – Carlos Sainz

3rd place – Lance Stroll

Tuscan Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

3rd place – Alex Albon

Russian Grand Prix

1st place – Valtteri Bottas

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Lewis Hamilton

Eifel Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Max Verstappen

3rd place – Daniel Ricciardo

Portuguese Grand Prix

1st place – Lewis Hamilton

2nd place – Valtteri Bottas

3rd place – Max Verstappen

