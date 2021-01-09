FA Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, fourth round draw details and more
FA Cup fixtures will be shown live on TV in the weeks ahead and we've got the full round-up of TV details.
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Christmas is over and the FA Cup third round has arrived – and this time, even another lockdown won’t stop the players from giving us their all.
It’s the round that has lower league chairmen gasping, Premier League giants living in fear of humiliation and, traditionally, more tinfoil FA Cups than you can possibly imagine.
It’s fair to say the 2021 edition of the third round isn’t what we all hoped for, but fairytale stories that have been written in the competition so far are still in progress and every game will be live on TV, meaning you can follow them to their conclusions.
Without a doubt, the finest tie of the round will pit Tottenham against eighth-tier Marine. Jose Mourinho’s Premier League title-chasers are up against non-league minnows in an enthralling clash just north of Liverpool.
Stockport County face West Ham and Morecambe travel to Chelsea in two of the other magical showdowns, while a number of Premier League sides have been drawn against one another to provide a wide range of interesting scenarios.
The fourth and fifth round draws will follow the action with a host of games set to be shown across a number of BBC and BT Sport platforms so you won’t miss a moment from the biggest mismatches and fairytale encounters across the ties.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the FA Cup fixtures on TV and full broadcast information, as well as details of the third round draw and when to expect it to take place.
How to watch FA Cup on TV in UK
Games are mostly being split between BBC and BT Sport meaning you’ll be able to watch plenty of action on free-to-air TV.
There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.
Live stream FA Cup online
BBC iPlayer will be showing games online. You can check out the full details in the fixture list below
Other games will also be broadcast via the BBC Sport website.
You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.
Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
Some games will be shown exclusively live on The FA Player, a free service from The FA to compensate for the fact that fans cannot attend matches in person.
All you need to do is sign up and you can tune in for several games without paying a penny.
FA Cup fixtures on TV – third round
Friday 8th January 2021
Aston Villa v Liverpool (7:45pm) – BT Sport 1
Wolves v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) – BT Sport Extra 2
Saturday 9th January 2021
Boreham Wood v Millwall (12pm) – BT Sport Extra 3
Everton v Rotherham (12pm) – BT Sport Extra 2
Norwich v Coventry (12pm) – BT Sport Extra 5
Nottingham Forest v Cardiff (12pm) – BT Sport Extra 4
Luton v Reading (12pm) – BT Sport Extra 6
Chorley v Derby (12:15pm) – BT Sport 1
Blackburn v Doncaster (3pm) – FA Player
Burnley v MK Dons (3pm) – FA Player
Wycombe v Preston (3pm) – FA Player
Stevenage v Swansea (3pm) – BBC digital platforms
QPR v Fulham (3pm) – BBC digital platforms
Stoke v Leicester (3pm) – BBC digital platforms
Blackpool v West Brom (3pm) – BT Sport Extra 3
Bristol Rovers v Sheffield United (3pm) – BT Sport Extra 4
Exeter v Sheffield Wednesday (3pm) – BT Sport Extra 5
Oldham v Bournemouth (3pm) – BT Sport Extra 6
Arsenal v Newcastle (5:30pm) – BBC One
Huddersfield v Plymouth (6pm) – FA Player
Brentford v Middlesbrough (6pm) – FA Player
Man Utd v Watford (8pm) – BT Sport 1
Southampton v Shrewsbury (8pm) Postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak
Sunday 10th January 2021
Crawley v Leeds (1:30pm) – BBC One
Bristol City v Portsmouth (1:30pm) – FA Player
Cheltenham v Mansfield (1:30pm) – FA Player
Barnsley v Tranmere (1:30pm) – FA Player
Chelsea v Morecambe (1:30pm) – BBC digital platforms
Man City v Birmingham (1:30pm) – BBC digital platforms
Marine v Tottenham (5pm) – BBC One
Newport v Brighton (7:45pm) – BT Sport 1
Monday 11th January 2021
Stockport v West Ham (8pm) – BT Sport 1
When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?
The FA Cup fourth round draw will take place at approximately 7:10pm ahead of Stockport v West Ham on Monday night.
To assist with the prolonged scheduling and logistics nightmare currently being waded through by the FA and teams, the fifth round draw will take place immediately after the fourth round draw at the oddly specific, but confirmed, time of 7:23pm.
This means that every team who makes it through into the fourth round draw will be able to see their potential opposition in the next set of fixtures.
Fourth round matches will take place on the weekend of 23rd January, while fifth round ties are scheduled for the midweek slot around 9th/10th February.
We’ll bring you all the TV details and timings once everything if firmed up.
Check out the Premier League fixtures for a full list of games coming up on TV next weekend.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.