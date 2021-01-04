Who is on Monday Night Football? Sky Sports listings for MNF games

It’s Monday, and that can only mean one thing to football fans: Monday Night Football.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher are regularly on hand to provide the perfect tonic to an unhappy Monday – especially after your long Christmas break – and this week’s instalment is a cracker.

Primetime Premier League fixtures can help ease the pain of starting a fresh week in the office, and tonight will see reigning champions Liverpool head to Southampton in a bid to nudge their title push back on track.

Jurgen Klopp will hope Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane can rediscover their punishing touch after consecutive draws paved the way for Manchester United to draw level.

However, Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl will be in no mood to roll over for the Reds with his own side firmly in contention for a European place in 2020/21.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about Monday Night Football on Sky, including fixtures coming up and how to watch on TV and online.

Monday Night Football this week

Monday 4th January

Southampton v Liverpool (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

Monday Night Football fixtures

To be updated regularly.

Monday 18th January

Arsenal v Newcastle (8pm) Sky Sports Premier League / Main Event / NOW TV

How to watch Monday Night Football

You can watch MNF games live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or online via the SkyGo app.

Sky customers can add the Premier League and Football channels for just £18 per month or add the complete sports package to their deal for just £23 per month.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

