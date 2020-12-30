What channel is Brighton v Wolves on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Wolves will hope to kick off 2021 with a win as they travel to Brighton on Saturday seeking to keep pace with the European spots.

Advertisement

This is the last of three Premier League Christmas and Boxing Day fixtures for both Wolves and Brighton, with the FA Cup taking focus following this tie.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have already faced Tottenham and Manchester United since Christmas, and will hope to go one better than the 2-2 draw earned the last time they visited the Amex.

Yet, while Brighton have themselves laboured at times this season, they are scrapping to keep out of the Premier League drop zone as we near the halfway mark of the campaign.

And having earned a 0-0 draw at Molineux when these sides last met in March, the Seagulls will be hoping to battle out a share of the points here, in one of 10 Premier League New Year fixtures taking place over Bank Holiday weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Brighton v Wolves on TV and online.

When is Brighton v Wolves on TV?

Brighton v Wolves will take place on Saturday 2nd January 2021.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Wolves will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Man City, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Brighton v Wolves on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Brighton v Wolves online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Brighton v Wolves team news

Brighton predicted XI: TBC

Wolves predicted XI: TBC

Our prediction: Brighton v Wolves

These sides drew both at the Amex and Molineux last season but Wolves have since kicked on and are slight favourites to win here.

Brighton will hope to play a bit more expansively, what with them being at home, but Wolves have the midfield core to handle most of what their hosts will throw at them.

This may be a low-scoring game but the visitors should grind out the result to cap off what has been a rollercoaster Christmas period.

Our prediction: Brighton 0-1 Wolves

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.