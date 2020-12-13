What channel is Fulham v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool will hope to maintain their Premier League title credentials when they rock up in west London to face relegation-threatened Fulham on Sunday.

Advertisement

The Reds are locked in a championship race with Chelsea and Tottenham – and focus can fully turn to the domestic front now the Champions League group stages are over.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League fixtures and come up against a Fulham side that have managed just two wins all season.

However, the Cottagers certainly showed spirit in their 2-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out and before that ousted Leicester 2-1 at home.

Liverpool will be favourites heading into the tie but Fulham will certainly aim to snatch a point on the banks of the Thames this weekend.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Liverpool on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Liverpool on TV?

Fulham v Liverpool will take place on Sunday 13th December 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Liverpool will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Man City, which kicks off this Saturday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Fulham v Liverpool on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4:15pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Fulham v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Fulham v Liverpool team news

Fulham: Sunday’s match is likely to come too soon for Kenny Tete, while Terence Kongolo and Joshua Onomah are still ruled out.

Manager Scott Parker could well stick with the system deployed at Manchester City last time out, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek sat just behind the two forwards.

Liverpool: Goalkeeper Alisson Becker is unlikely to feature here following a hamstring strain, while Klopp has a raft of players out, including Joe Gomez, James Milner, Virgil van Dijk, Xherdan Shaqiri, Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain sidelined.

Konstantinos Tsimikas may be deemed fit from a knee injury but is unlikely to play even if the Greek makes the bench, with Andrew Robertson set to return at left-back.

Our prediction: Fulham v Liverpool

Fulham will certainly hope to frustrate Liverpool here, as they did City, but in reality this is a game the Reds should easily win.

With the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah in attack, Klopp has plenty of options as he seeks three points, before then looking towards Wednesday’s important tie with Tottenham.

The only reprieve for Fulham could be if the Reds boss rests a few players. But even then Liverpool should have enough to contain the Cottagers and see out a win.

Our prediction: Fulham 0-2 Liverpool

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.