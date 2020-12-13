What channel is Arsenal v Burnley on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

When does a crisis simply become ‘just the level you’re at’? That’s the question Arsenal fans are being forced to ask themselves ahead of their bottom-half clash with Burnley this weekend.

The Gunners have been woeful for much of 2020/21 so far, compounded by a derby day defeat against Tottenham last time out.

Premier League fixtures are set to pile up over Christmas, and Mikel Arteta is under mounting pressure to deliver points at the Emirates with Arsenal languishing in 15th place.

The north London side have struggled since Arsene Wenger departed from the club in 2018, and look to be way out of contention for European places in a competitive league.

Burnley’s form is gradually improving with each game, and they will hope to make the most of their hosts’ turmoil in a bid to leapfrog them.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Burnley on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Burnley on TV?

Arsenal v Burnley will take place on Sunday 13th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Burnley will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Man City, which kicks off this Saturday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Burnley on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

How to live stream Arsenal v Burnley online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Arsenal v Burnley team news

Arsenal: Nicolas Pepe is sidelined for the third and final game of his suspension, while Thomas Partey remains injured.

Gabriel Martinelli is closing in on a return to action, but he won’t start this weekend. He may have a chance at sneaking onto the bench. David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson are doubts.

Burnley: Jack Cork remains a long-term absentee. Robbie Brady, Johann Gudmundsson, Dale Stephens and Phil Bardsley could all return to the squad.

Otherwise, Burnley are in decent nick ahead of this one and will be pleased to boast a near full strength squad for the first time this season following a number of defensive injuries.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Burnley

Arsenal’s young guns continue to bang in the goals on the continent, but Arteta hasn’t relented in his bid to get the old guard firing in the Premier League.

He hasn’t trusted the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson and Joe Willock to get the job done on the domestic front, but when experienced stars continue to flounder, you do wonder what Arteta really has to lose.

Burnley are a constant thorn in the side of top teams and will dig deep for a draw.

We’re not sure what could be worse: the level of entertainment in this game, or the fact a goalless draw wouldn’t be an awful result for the Gunners.

Our prediction: Arsenal 0-0 Burnley

