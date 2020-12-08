What channel is Tottenham v Antwerp on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Tottenham play host to Belgian side Antwerp in the final round of group stage Europa League fixtures.

Spurs currently lie two points adrift of the Belgians going into the clash and will need to claim a victory if they wish to finish top of Group J.

With their spot in the round-of-32 already sewn up, Jose Mourinho will be looking to go one better in a bid to secure a more favourable draw in the knockout phase.

The Belgians, who will be looking to prove that their win over the Londoners earlier in the group stage was no mere fluke, will arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium looking to bounce back from a frustrating loss to Genk in the league.

However, having conceded just three goals in the group so far, they are not to be taken lightly.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Antwerp on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Antwerp on TV?

Tottenham v Antwerp will take place on Thursday 10th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Antwerp will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this week including Dundalk v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Antwerp on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 2 HD and Ultimate from 8pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Tottenham v Antwerp online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Tottenham v Antwerp team news

Tottenham: Mourinho, who will want to finish first in the group, has a bit of a conundrum on his hands as he looks to rest his team with the busy festive season beckoning.

Fortunately, he has no major injury concerns to sweat over giving him the option to shuffle his pack, which looks likely at this point.

Antwerp: The Belgians have the benefit of calling on a near fully-fit squad for the trip to London.

Long-term absentees Matheus and Sander Coopman remain unavailable.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Antwerp

Mourinho will demand a professional performance from whatever team he puts out as he looks to finish in pole position in the group.

The Londoners will also be out to show that their loss to Antwerp in the reverse fixture was nothing more than a one-off.

It could be an entertaining clash, but Spurs should have enough to get over the line.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Antwerp

