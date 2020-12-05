What channel is Burnley v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Everton head to Turf Moor on Saturday in search of three much-needed Premier League points following a dismal run of form.

The Toffees have won just one of their last six Premier League fixtures and were beaten 1-0 by Leeds United last time out.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men have proved effective on the road, however, with three wins from five top-flight away games this term.

And they will need to be clinical on Saturday against a Burnley side that are scrapping for points at the foot of the table right now.

The Clarets will seek to bounce back from last week’s 5-0 defeat to Manchester City and eke out at least a draw here, with the game set to be a tight affair.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Burnley v Everton on TV and online.

When is Burnley v Everton on TV?

Burnley v Everton will take place on Saturday 5th December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Burnley v Everton will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Leeds, which kicks off at 8pm on Saturday evening.

What TV channel is Burnley v Everton on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

How to live stream Burnley v Everton online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Burnley v Everton team news

Burnley: Manager Sean Dyche could have five men back in his squad for the weekend, with Nick Pope expected to be fit following a head injury. Both Phil Bardsley and Josh Brownhill are rated 50/50 to feature.

Robbie Brady may pass a late fitness test but Dale Stephens is another player who might not make the bench.

Everton: Seamus Coleman could make a return from a hamstring injury on Saturday, although Ancelotti may not risk the Republic of Ireland international.

Lucas Digne remains a big absentee in the heart of the Toffees’ midfield, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin is still at least a week away from returning to the first team.

Our prediction: Burnley v Everton

Everton have endured woeful form of late, which may come as a surprise considering how dangerous their forward line is. But it shows just how much they have relied on Digne to make the team tick from midfield.

Without their dynamo, the Toffees could struggle at Turf Moor. Burnley will sense an opportunity to grab at least a point – although with just four goals scored this season, they will have to defend doggedly if that is to happen.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has the ability to click Everton into cruise control – but if the England man has an off-day then the visitors are in for a long 90 minutes.

Our prediction: Burnley 1-1 Everton

