What channel is Sevilla v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea travel to Spain for a group-topping clash with Sevilla in the fifth round of Champions League fixtures this week.

With the fate of Group E already well and truly decided, all that is left to battle for is top spot.

Despite the lack of jeopardy, both teams will be fully aware of the importance of finishing first in the group and potentially earning themselves an easier tie in the next round.

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back from a frustrating goalless draw with London rivals Tottenham at the weekend while Sevilla will be hoping to build on a hard-fought win over Huesca.

While the fact that both sides have already qualified might dampen the mood slightly, it still promises to be a fascinating match-up.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sevilla v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Sevilla v Chelsea on TV?

Sevilla v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 2nd December 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Sevilla v Chelsea will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this week including Man Utd v PSG.

What TV channel is Sevilla v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 HD from 7.15pm.

How to live stream Sevilla v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Sevilla v Chelsea team news

Sevilla: Goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik’s recent return has coincided with the loss of Bono, who returned a positive test for coronavirus.

Sergio Escudero and Suso are both carrying a knocks.

Chelsea: Christian Pulisic got some valuable minutes under his belt over the weekend and could be in line to start in Spain.

With Frank Lampard expected to field his strongest possible side, summer signings Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech could all be handed starts.

Our prediction: Sevilla v Chelsea

Chelsea’s new look side is slowly but surely becoming a very formidable machine.

With the return of Pulisic and their band of summer signings gelling nicely, the Londoners will certainly have their eyes on a win in Spain.

However, that could be a lot easier said than done, and Sevilla will give as good as they get on home turf.

Our prediction: Sevilla 2-2 Chelsea

