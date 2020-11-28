What channel is Brighton v Liverpool on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool will hope to put the misery of their Champions League performance to Atalanta behind them when they rock up at Brighton on Saturday.

The Reds face a tight turnaround to be ready for Saturday’s early clash and manager Jurgen Klopp is likely to make changes to his XI.

Liverpool sit joint-top of the table with title challengers Tottenham after nine Premier League fixtures played.

Victory here could see them move top by the end of the weekend and potentially widen the gap with fellow championship chasers Leicester and Chelsea.

But Brighton themselves have lost just one of their last five outings and are seeking to climb further away from the relegation zone.

When is Brighton v Liverpool on TV?

Brighton v Liverpool will take place on Saturday 28th November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Brighton v Liverpool will kick off at 12:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Chelsea v Tottenham, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Brighton v Liverpool on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 11:30am.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Brighton v Liverpool online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Brighton v Liverpool team news

Brighton: Tariq Lamptey is suspended following his two yellow cards against Aston Villa last time out, while Alexis Mac Allister is sit out the game.

Davy Propper and Leandro Trossard will be assessed for injuries, while a groin problem could keep Adam Lallana from playing against his former club. Jose Izquierdo is still yet to feature.

Liverpool: Klopp has hopes that Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara will be fit enough to return to action this weekend, but there remain doubts over Xherdan Shaqiri and Naby Keita.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Joe Gomez remain sidelined. Konstantinos Tsimikas may lose his place to Andrew Robertson at left-back, while Klopp has a decision to make about his forward line after an abject display from Divock Origi in midweek.

Our prediction: Brighton v Liverpool

Liverpool’s loss to Atalanta may overshadow their preparations for this game but let’s not forget the Reds pummelled Leicester 3-0 at the weekend.

And with Roberto Firmino, Thiago and Henderson likely to be back in action, Liverpool should not only boast a greater attacking threat but also a more resolute defensive structure.

Brighton will certainly give it a go here and look to pounce on mistakes from the visitors. But Liverpool should realistically see this game out, with Mo Salah potentially making the difference.

Our prediction: Brighton 1-3 Liverpool

