What channel is Sparta Prague v Celtic on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Celtic are staring down the barrel of elimination from the Europa League and need a big result against Sparta Prague to keep their hopes alive.

The Bhoys are struggling at the moment, they’re lagging behind Rangers in the Scottish Premiership title race and fans are growing restless with Neil Lennon’s reign.

Their upcoming Europa League fixtures present a big opportunity to steer the ship back on course though, and a triumph here could be the spark that ignites Celtic’s 2020/21 season.

However, even if Celtic do win against Sparta Prague, the onus is still on them to beat either AC Milan or Lille in their remaining clashes, making Thursday’s encounter an essential step on a narrow road to qualification.

Lennon will be determined for his men to tighten up at the back after conceding nine goals in just three Europa League group stage games, four of which came for Sparta Prague in the reverse fixture earlier this month.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Sparta Prague v Celtic on TV and online.

When is Sparta Prague v Celtic on TV?

Sparta Prague v Celtic will take place on Thursday 26th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Sparta Prague v Celtic will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this Thursday including Molde v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Sparta Prague v Celtic on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 5:30pm.

How to live stream Sparta Prague v Celtic online

Sparta Prague v Celtic team news

Sparta Prague: Five injury problems litter the Prague squad ahead of this one.

Former Sunderland full-back Ondrej Celutska is joined in the physio room by Michal Sacek, Adam Hlozek, David Hancko and Lukas Stetina.

Celtic: A saving grace for Celtic is that their injury list is a short one populated only by James Forrest, and his issue is not thought to be serious.

Odsonne Edouard and Shane Duffy are pushing for recalls to the side and are likely to be afforded the chance to shine by Lennon.

Our prediction: Sparta Prague v Celtic

It’s now or never for Celtic. They have to win to stand a realistic chance of qualification to the knockout rounds, and even then it won’t be easy.

Celtic have comfortably seen off lesser opponents in the Scottish Premiership this season, but have failed to beat all four of the top six teams they have faced this season.

They lost to Rangers and dropped points against Hibs, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock, conceding a host of goals in the process. They need to solidify against tougher opponents and Sparta Prague proved last time out they’re not to be underestimated.

Our prediction: Sparta Prague 2-1 Celtic

