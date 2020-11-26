What channel is Braga v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leicester have started 2020/21 in fine form across both domestic and Europa League fixtures.

The Foxes are flying in the Premier League and have put in a mighty shift so far on the continent after half of the group stage has been played.

Brendan Rodgers has guided his side to three wins out of three with nine goals scored and just one conceded.

Victory over Braga would all-but guarantee their place in the next round barring a miraculous goal swing in the final two group games.

Progression would be secured if they did topple Braga and AEK Athens fail to beat Zorya Luhansk on the same evening.

When is Braga v Leicester on TV?

Braga v Leicester will take place on Thursday 26th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Braga v Leicester will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this Thursday including Molde v Arsenal.

What TV channel is Braga v Leicester on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 from 5:30pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Braga v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Braga v Leicester team news

Braga: Rui Fonte is ruled out through injury while David Carmo is suspended after picking up a host of bookings in the competition so far.

Fransergio is the only other Braga player missing after testing positive for COVID-19.

Leicester: Caglar Soyuncu and Daniel Amartey remain sidelined through injury but three returning stars could be given a few minutes to stretch their legs in this one.

Timothy Castagne, Ricardo Pereira and Wilfried Ndidi are all close to making long-awaited comebacks and are outside bets to feature at some stage. Cengiz Under, Luke Thomas and Kelechi Iheanacho are all likely to start, however.

Our prediction: Braga v Leicester

Leicester are going well on all fronts right now, and the Europa League represents a great opportunity to go far in a European competition.

Rodgers will be determined to mark his reign at the King Power Stadium with a trophy and given the form they’re in, why not take a stab at this one?

Victory will virtually secure a place in the knockouts and allow Leicester to freshen their XI for the remaining group games, so they’ll be desperate to claw a victory here.

Our prediction: Braga 1-2 Leicester

