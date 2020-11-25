What channel is Rangers v Benfica on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Rangers will hope to maintain their terrific form in all competitions by going toe-to-toe with Portuguese giants Benfica at Ibrox this week.

Advertisement

Steven Gerrard’s men are unbeaten in their Europa League fixtures so far at the halfway point of the group stage.

And they are flying along in the Scottish Premiership. They sit 11 points clear of Celtic without tasting defeat and have only conceded three goals in 15 games while scoring 41 in the process.

However, Gerrard will be wary of the threat Benfica pose after throwing away a two-goal lead against them in the reverse fixture.

Rangers led 3-1 away at Estadio da Luz with just 15 minutes to go before goals from Rafa Silva and Darwin Nunez bagged late on to salvage a point.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Rangers v Benfica on TV and online.

When is Rangers v Benfica on TV?

Rangers v Benfica will take place on Thursday 26th November 2020.

Check out our Europa League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Rangers v Benfica will kick off at 8pm.

There are numerous Europa League games taking place this Thursday including Molde v Arsenal.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Rangers v Benfica on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 from 8pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Rangers v Benfica online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Rangers v Benfica team news

Rangers: The Gers have most of their options available, though Jordan Jones, Nikola Katic and George Edmundson are expected to miss out.

Gerrard’s headache comes in attack with a host of bristling options vying for just a handful of places. Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe and Ianis Hagi are all in contention.

Benfica: Former Man City defender Nicolas Otamendi is suspended after picking up a red card in the reverse fixture.

Last-minute goal hero Nunez will miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19 while Julian Weigl is also ruled out for the same reason.

Our prediction: Rangers v Benfica

Rangers’ confidence couldn’t be higher than it is right now. They’re pulling teams apart with ease. They’re not just beating them, they’re humiliating them.

Benfica are a different proposition to the standard level of Scottish Premiership opposition, but Gerrard’s attacking principles remain.

They took the game to Benfica without fear last time and have nothing to lose in this one, but plenty to gain with a win. A few injuries to Benfica could be enough to shift the advantage to the home team.

Our prediction: Rangers 2-1 Benfica

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.