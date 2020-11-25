Fantasy Premier League tips: Gameweek 10 transfers, Mohamed Salah update, FPL price changes

Mohamed Salah: will he or won’t he? That’s the question facing Fantasy Premier League managers this week.

The Liverpool superstar was ruled out of last weekend’s round of games after testing positive for COVID-19 and there’s an update on his availability ahead of the next batch of FPL fixtures.

Our hub of Fantasy Premier League tips can help you march on through Gameweek 10

This page will be regularly updated to keep you in the loop with the biggest happenings in the Fantasy Premier League world.

As well as the latest injury updates, FPL price rises and falls, we’ll be offering big transfer tips and opinions on ‘the next big thing’, giving you the best chance to wow your mates each week.

Nine rounds of Premier League fixtures have provided plenty of raw data to found big decisions, key transfers and wild experiments on, but who will you choose ahead of GW10?

Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 10.

Fantasy Premier League tips – Gameweek 10

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – £6.6m

Jota has been a sublime purchase for Liverpool so far this season, and he is making himself undroppable for the Reds right now.

The Portuguese star has scored in five of his last six club appearances, with a total of seven goals in that spell, all while not completing a full 90 minutes.

He is likely to keep his place in Liverpool’s starting XI due to their flexible 4-2-3-1 system and is by far the most cost effective way to tap into their attacking return.

Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – £10.2m

Is this even a tip? Isn’t Vardy’s inclusion just a given? Well, the Leicester man is always in contention for selection, but this week is one where he feels almost essential.

Vardy has Fulham and their notoriously leaky defence up next, followed by Sheffield United and Brighton. All very appealing fixtures for the Foxes’ talisman to exploit.

Lukasz Fabianski (West Ham) – £5.0m

West Ham have enjoyed a remarkably upbeat start to the season despite off-field issues and a tough run of fixtures.

Fabianski has long been part of a staple FPL diet due to his shot-stopping abilities, number of shots faced, ability to rack up bonus points and his consistently low value.

The Polish stopper is the best value player in the game based on points per million, and could well be a set-and-forget option for the rest of the campaign.

Mohamed Salah FPL update

Salah has returned negative COVID-19 tests and will feature against Atalanta in the Champions League this week.

This paves the way for his return to Premier League action at the weekend.

He remains one of the best attacking players in the league capable of tearing up any defence on his day, so if you’ve got him, stick with him.

Of course, you could flip to Sadio Mane or opt for the value choice of Jota, but you shouldn’t need to take the COVID-19 or fitness factors into account.

FPL price changes

You can expect a host of FPL price changes as the week progresses and we’ll bring you right up to speed with all the latest ups and downs as soon as the reshuffling has taken place.

Most transferred Fantasy Premier League players

Ahead of Gameweek 10. Updated: Wednesday 25th November

IN

Diogo Jota (Liverpool) – 395,537 Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – 168,919 Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – 138,252 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – 124,539 Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) – 115,512

OUT

Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – 271,870 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 193,050 Romain Saiss (Wolves) – 146,372 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – 128,914 James Rodriguez (Everton) – 102,368

What does wild card do in FPL?

When the weight of the world is on your shoulders, when two of your defenders are sent off, when your star striker wrecks his ACL and when all of your mates overtake you in the FPL league, there’s a route back for you…

Clicking the wild card bonus means you can reset your team, making as many changes as you like throughout the week leading up to a deadline.

Limitless transfers mean you can continue to tinker and toy with your squad all the way up to the deadline.

Every boss receives a wild card for the first half of the season, plus another wild card for the second half of the season. Use carefully.

What is free hit in FPL?

You can treat your free hit chip like a temporary wild card. It allows you to make unlimited changes for one week only, before your team reverts back to its original state.

This is best deployed during gameweeks with very few teams playing, typically towards the end of the season.

Cup competitions and European engagements could see the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City miss out on a gameweek, but you won’t want to rid your team of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and the like.

A free hit means you can make the most of a depleted gameweek.

When to use triple captain in FPL

I’ve seen people activate their triple captain on Day 1 of a new Premier League season. Unwise!

As the name suggests, the triple captain chip means your captain for the week will receive triple points as opposed to double points.

Hold tight, hold firm, wait for the double gameweeks to come along, then deploy.

Let’s use Harry Kane, for example. If Kane is involved in a double gameweek later in the campaign against West Brom (H) and Fulham (A), you’re going to wish you kept that triple captain chip.

The TC lasts for the whole gameweek, meaning both of Kane’s appearances will be trebled. If he plays 90 minutes in both games, scores one goal in each and receives two bonus points in each, your triple-captained Kane will yield a solid 48 points alone.

Timing your triple captain can be the difference between glory and failure.

What is bench boost in FPL?

Remember that time you left X on the bench and he scored a hat-trick? Remember the strikers you trusted during that gameweek let you down miserably with less points combined than your benched star?

Bench boost can take the sting out of that feeling for one gameweek only. Activating the chip means that points recorded by all four players on your bench will be added to your total for the gameweek.

Top tip: Hold it, keep it, be patient with it. You may boast a strong bench, but it’s not time yet. Wait for a double gameweek to be announced later in the season. Once it has been confirmed, try to pack your squad full of players from those teams, then hit bench boost.

This way, not only will your bench players’ points be recorded, but they could be recorded twice in a week.

A standard gameweek involves 11 player appearances. If you head into a double gameweek with bench boost activated and six players from clubs featuring twice that week, your team will effectively score points from 21 player appearances.

How to change formation in FPL

Once you pick your squad of 15, navigate to the ‘Pick Team’ tab.

When you’re there, simply switch players in and out from your bench and the formation will update accordingly.

You must have a minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and one striker in your XI. After that, the choice is yours.

Aim for clean sheets with a 5-3-2 or 5-4-1. Stock up on midfield stars in a 4-5-1 or 3-5-2. Go all-out with natural strikers in a 3-4-3 or 4-3-3. The choice is yours. You can rearrange your squad as much as you like before the gameweek deadline so have fun experimenting!

