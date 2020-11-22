What channel is Liverpool v Leicester on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Liverpool welcome Leicester to Merseyside for what is becoming a regular top-of-the-table clash between these two attack-minded sides.

Advertisement

Reigning champions Liverpool have got off to a strong start to their title defence this term but sit a point off the Foxes.

With eight Premier League fixtures gone already this season, there is very little to split Jurgen Klopp and Brendan Rodgers’ outfits.

And Liverpool will be wary of the threat Leicester bring to Anfield, with the visitors having won three games on the bounce.

Liverpool themselves are looking to get back to winning ways following their 1-1 draw at Manchester City before the international break.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Liverpool v Leicester on TV and online.

When is Liverpool v Leicester on TV?

Liverpool v Leicester will take place on Sunday 22nd November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Liverpool v Leicester will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Liverpool v Leicester on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 7pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Liverpool v Leicester online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Liverpool v Leicester team news

Liverpool: Jordan Henderson may recover from a thigh injury to take part here, while the Reds are less optimistic about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s availability.

Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho may need to pass fitness tests in order to make the squad. Mohamed Salah has tested positive for COVID-19 and so won’t feature.

Leicester: Daniel Amartey, Wilfred Ndidi and Caglar Soyuncu remain out injured for the Foxes, but Wesley Fofana is rated 50/50 to return from a knee issue this weekend.

Timothy Castagne should be available from a hamstring injury suffered before the international break and Ricardo Pereira could make the bench.

Our prediction: Liverpool v Leicester

Liverpool’s defensive injuries have severely impacted the team already this season and what they don’t need right now is to come up against the blistering pace of Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

Leicester will be confident of scoring either side of half time at Anfield and it will be down to how Liverpool control the game in the centre of the field.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s role in midfield could therefore be as crucial as Roberto Firmino leading the line. With Salah out, all eyes are on how Diogo Jota combines with Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Our prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Leicester

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.