What channel is Leeds v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Leeds United welcome Arsenal back to Elland Road for a first Premier League clash between these sides since 2004.

Leeds have won just one of their last four Premier League fixtures and will hope to grab at least a draw in West Yorkshire here.

Arsenal have also picked up just three points from a possible 12 and were stunned 3-0 by Aston Villa in their last match before the international break.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa will be hoping the pause has given his men a chance to refresh their legs ahead of Sunday’s encounter.

And we could be in for a frenetic game, with Arsenal themselves desperate for a morale boost as we head towards December’s congested fixture list.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Leeds v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Leeds v Arsenal on TV?

Leeds v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 22nd November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Leeds v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Leicester, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Leeds v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

How to live stream Leeds v Arsenal online

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Leeds v Arsenal team news

Leeds: Kalvin Phillips is hoping to be back from a shoulder injury to face the Gunners here, while Jamie Shackleton is a doubt.

Rodrigo can feature after spending two weeks in isolation following a positive COVID-19 test. Gaetano Berardi, Adam Forshaw and Diego Llorente remain unavailable.

Arsenal: Thomas Partey will be assessed for a thigh injury ahead of Sunday’s game, while Reiss Nelson has used the international break to try and get back to full fitness from a knee issue.

Mohamed Elneny won’t feature after giving a second positive COVID-19 test, while Pablo Mari and Gabriel Martinelli are out. Calum Chambers lacks match fitness but could make the bench.

Our prediction: Leeds v Arsenal

Leeds like to roll the dice – especially at Elland Road – and will sense an opportunity to beat this Arsenal side that has scored just nine Premier League goals all season.

The loss to Villa exposed just how fragile Mikel Arteta’s men are to tub-thumping football and Bielsa will be hoping to set the pace early on Sunday.

Arsenal have the forward quality to dismantle this wobbly Leeds back line but may struggle to create chances unless Partey commands the midfield. As with all Leeds games, expect chances at both ends.

Our prediction: Leeds 2-1 Arsenal

