What channel is Fulham v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Fulham welcome Everton to west London on Sunday knowing the Toffees could be susceptible to defeat here.

Advertisement

Everton’s stellar start to the season had ground to halt in recent weeks, with no wins from their last four Premier League fixtures.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men are still mixing it in the European spots but are desperate for a victory to steady the ship.

And while Everton will be favourites heading into Sunday’s clash, Fulham will certainly hope to cause an upset and strengthen their fight against relegation.

The Cottagers beat West Brom in their last home fixture and will be eyeing at least a point here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Fulham v Everton on TV and online.

When is Fulham v Everton on TV?

Fulham v Everton will take place on Sunday 22nd November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Fulham v Everton will kick off at 12pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Fulham v Everton on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free on BBC One from 11:40am.

How to live stream Fulham v Everton online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Fulham v Everton team news

Fulham: Aboubakar Kamara is suspended for this tie, while Terence Kongolo and Joshua Onomah are both ruled out.

Mario Lemina is rated 50/50 to feature and there is hope Kenny Tete could at least make the bench, with the 25-year-old having not played for Fulham since the end of September.

Everton: Ancelotti will hope to have forward Richarlison back in the side to bolster his attacking options, while Fabian Delph could replace Allan in midfield.

Seamus Coleman is doubtful for this game, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin is still a week away from full fitness.

Our prediction: Fulham v Everton

Richarlison’s return to the Everton XI could tip the balance here but Ancelotti will be aware of how leaky his defence has been of late.

And with Fulham desperate for points at home, this could be a long afternoon for the visitors.

Everton, with James Rodriguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin to call upon, should at least find the net. But all eyes will be on how Fulham respond at Craven Cottage.

Our prediction: Fulham 1-1 Everton

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.