What channel is Tottenham v Man City on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester City know a win at Tottenham on Saturday can go some way to catapulting them back into the Premier League title race.

Advertisement

But Pep Guardiola’s men will no-doubt be aware that Spurs have found their mojo under Jose Mourinho this season.

Tottenham sit second in the table heading into this clash after eight Premier League fixtures, having won three on the bounce.

Mourinho has got his men firing up front, with Gareth Bale only adding to the dangerous arsenal supplied by Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

And City – who arrive at Tottenham Stadium having managed just one Premier League goal in each of their last five outings – are by no means favourites to get three points here.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham v Man City on TV and online.

When is Tottenham v Man City on TV?

Tottenham v Man City will take place on Saturday 21st November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Tottenham v Man City will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Liverpool v Leicester, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Tottenham v Man City on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Tottenham v Man City online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Tottenham v Man City team news

Tottenham: Matt Doherty is out of the match after testing positive for COVID-19. However, Mourinho could have four men back, with Steven Bergwijn, Erik Lamela, Tanguy Ndombele and Japhet Tanganga all pushing to pass late fitness tests.

Lamela’s return would be particularly useful for the boss, with the Argentine having not featured in Spurs’ last two outings.

Man City: Sergio Aguero could be fit to make the travelling squad on Saturday, while Raheem Sterling is rated 50/50 after suffering a calf injury.

Benjamin Mendy and Nathan Ake are also pushing for returns from injury in what would be a major boost to Guardiola’s defensive options.

Our prediction: Tottenham v Man City

Tottenham are on fire right now and what with City’s issues at the back, Mourinho will hope to blow his rival Guardiola way here on Saturday.

However, City have the quality to score at any time and if Aguero is fit then the visitors cannot be discounted here.

Spurs head into the tie slight favourites and should be good for a goal either side of half time. In a tight contest that might be enough to edge the three points.

Our prediction: Tottenham 2-1 Man City

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.