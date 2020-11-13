What channel is Austria v Northern Ireland on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Northern Ireland head to Austria on Sunday for a crunch Nations League tie that threatens to see them relegated to League C unless they can secure at least a draw.

Advertisement

Ian Baraclough’s men have picked up just one point from four Nations League fixtures and sit rock-bottom of Group B1.

Even a draw in Vienna would give the Northern Irish hope to clawing their way back into this group, assuming third-place Romania don’t beat Norway.

Austria are tricky opponents, however, as they proved in the 1-0 victory over Northern Ireland at Windsor Park back in October.

And the likes of Michael Gregoritsch, Xaver Schlager and Christoph Baumgartner could trip up Baraclough’s side once again on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Austria v Northern Ireland on TV and online.

When is Austria v Northern Ireland on TV?

Austria v Northern Ireland will take place on Sunday 15th November 2020.

Check out our Nations League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Austria v Northern Ireland will kick off at 7:45pm.

There are numerous Nations League games taking place this weekend including Belgium v England, which also kicks off at 7:45pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Austria v Northern Ireland on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Football from 7:30pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Austria v Northern Ireland online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Austria v Northern Ireland team news

Austria: TBC

Northern Ireland: TBC

Our prediction: Austria v Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland put plenty into their Euro 2020 play-off final against Slovakia on Thursday and may be a little jaded when it comes to this clash in Vienna.

Austria have been exposed by Romania already in this group but dominated their encounter with Northern Ireland at Windsor Park.

It’s hard to see how Baraclough’s men can sustain a threat over 90 minutes and not get picked off at the back. Austria should take this game comfortably.

Our prediction: Austria 3-1 Northern Ireland

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Nations League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.