England fixtures 2020 – When do England play next? Three Lions schedule, dates, times, tickets

Gareth Southgate has guided England through another important year, attempting to build on the last two years of progress following a solid World Cup showing and Nations League performances.

Advertisement

The Three Lions were rocked – like the rest of the world – as Euro 2020 was moved back to 2021, but Southgate will do everything possible to ensure his men are well prepared by the time the finals do come around.

A fresh crop of young stars are making a name for themselves in the camp, while Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jordan Henderson continue to hold fort in the spine of the team.

England’s year will draw to a close with a friendly and pair of Nations League fixtures and 2021 will boast a series of warm-up games and 2022 World Cup qualifiers as the international schedule begins to return to normal.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the England men’s team’s upcoming football fixtures.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How to watch England on TV and live stream

Friendlies

ITV have exclusive rights to England friendlies to ensure free-to-air coverage for every fan.

Games will be shown on ITV or can be live streamed via the ITV Hub.

Nations League

You can watch Nations League games live on Sky Sports.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

You can watch matches with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream games via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Euro 2020

Fans can tune in to watch Euro 2020 games for free on BBC and ITV.

You can also live stream the matches via BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

England fixtures on TV

All UK time

Thursday 12th November

Friendly: England v Ireland (8pm)

Sunday 15th November

Nations League: Belgium v England (7:45pm)

Wednesday 18th November

Nations League: England v Iceland (7:45pm)

Sunday 13th June 2021

Euro 2020: England v Croatia (2pm)

Friday 18th June 2021

Euro 2020: England v Winner of Play-off Path C (8pm)

Tuesday 22nd June 2021

Euro 2020: Czech Republic v England (8pm)

How to buy England tickets

England tickets are regularly available through the FA’s official website.

To check out the latest availability for upcoming fixtures, check out the England ticketing site.

Of course, none of the games will be open to fans just yet as COVID-19 restrictions remain in place around the world.

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.