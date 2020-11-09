FA Cup fixtures on TV – how to watch live games, second round draw details and more

The FA Cup first round has almost drawn to a close, and now it’s time to see what happens next with the second round draw.

Despite a lack of fans in stands, there has still been magic in the air with several minnows progressing through to the next stage in terrific fashion.

Eighth-tier Marine FC defeated Colchester United on penalties, while Darlington toppled Swindon, and Stockport County defeated Rochdale in a few of the biggest upsets of the weekend.

King’s Lynn Town are also in the draw for the next round after dispatching Port Vale in a narrow 1-0 contest.

The second round draw is ready to commence, with a host of games set to be shown across a number of BBC and BT Sport platforms so you won’t miss a moment from the biggest mismatches and fairytale encounters across the ties.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the FA Cup fixtures on TV and full broadcast information, as well as details of the second round draw and when to expect it to take place.

How to watch FA Cup on TV in UK

Games are being split between BBC and BT Sport meaning you’ll be able to watch plenty of action on free-to-air TV.

Several games will be shown on BBC TV channels with other matches streamed online.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

Live stream FA Cup online

BBC iPlayer will be showing games online. You can check out the full details in the fixture list below

You can watch matches with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

FA Cup fixtures on TV – first round

Monday 9th November

Oxford City v Northampton (7:45pm) BT Sport 1

When is the FA Cup second round draw?

The FA Cup second round draw will take place on Monday at 7pm live on BBC Two.

Second round fixtures are due to take place at the end of the month, though there is mounting controversy with several of the ‘non-elite’ lowest ranked sides potentially unable to train or even play due to the UK lockdown.

Much will need to be cleared up in the coming days to determine how and when the games will be played should non-elite teams advance to the second round proper.

