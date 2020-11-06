What channel is Arsenal v Aston Villa on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Arsenal return to domestic action with a clash against Aston Villa in the Premier League this weekend.

The Gunners sit level on points – and one place behind – Villa despite having played a game more.

Mikel Arteta will be well aware that his men need to improve their form in upcoming Premier League fixtures or they will face another meek top flight campaign.

Villa started the campaign in superb form, but back-to-back home defeats to Leeds and Southampton have taken the shine off.

Boss Dean Smith will hope those games were blips as he strives to keep Villa a long way from trouble in 2020/21.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Arsenal v Aston Villa on TV and online.

When is Arsenal v Aston Villa on TV?

Arsenal v Aston Villa will take place on Sunday 8th November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Arsenal v Aston Villa will kick off at 7:15pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man City v Liverpool, which kicks off at 5:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Arsenal v Aston Villa on?

You can watch this game exclusively live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The game will cost a one-off fee of £14.95 with all fees going directly to Premier League clubs involved in the matches, as opposed to the broadcasters, to make up for a lack of regular matchday income.

How to live stream Arsenal v Aston Villa online

If you purchase a game via Box Office, you can choose to enjoy it via TV or online through a live stream service.

Sky Sports Box Office can be streamed through a computer or a mobile device such as a phone or tablet giving you full flexibility to enjoy how you wish.

Arsenal v Aston Villa team news

Arsenal: The Gunners are coming through their patch of injuries, with just long term absentees Calum Chambers, Gabriel Martinelli and Pablo Mari sidelined.

Reiss Nelson has a knock but wouldn’t have been likely to start anyway. Nicolas Pepe is pushing hard for Willian’s place in the XI but involvement in the Europa League may have scuppered his chances of getting into the starting line-up for this week at least.

Aston Villa: Smith has settled on an XI he believes can carry his side to safety this season, so don’t expect many changes.

Bertrand Traore picked up an injury last weekend after being given the nod to start. He was replaced by Trezeguet, who enjoyed a good day out, and is expected to regain his place here.

Our prediction: Arsenal v Aston Villa

Don’t expect fireworks from Arsenal, they’ve been relatively muted going forward this season with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang far short of his best form.

However, a well-executed – yet narrow – win over Man Utd will give Arsenal players plenty of heart going into the rest of the campaign.

Arsenal don’t appear capable of demolishing anyone right now, but they should be able to find a way through a porous Villa backline at the Emirates.

Our prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa

