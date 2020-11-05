What channel is Chelsea v Sheffield United on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea will seek to go eight domestic games unbeaten when they host Sheffield United in Saturday’s afternoon kick off in the Premier League.

The Blues have kept back-to-back clean sheets in the top flight and their 3-0 win over Burnley last weekend catapulted them into seventh place.

Victory here could see Frank Lampard’s men muscle into the top four with eight Premier League fixtures down.

But Sheffield United will hope to put up stiff competition as they seek to avoid what would be a sixth defeat of the campaign already.

The Blades sat second bottom of the table heading into the eighth round of matches and are already lagging behind their rivals in the survival battle.

When is Chelsea v Sheffield United on TV?

Chelsea v Sheffield United will take place on Saturday 7th November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Chelsea v Sheffield United will kick off at 5:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Everton v Man Utd, which kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday.

What TV channel is Chelsea v Sheffield United on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 5pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Chelsea v Sheffield United online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Chelsea v Sheffield United team news

Chelsea: Billy Gilmour will not be back from a knee injury until after the international break, but Kepa Arrizabalaga should be fit to return to the bench, having lost his place as Chelsea’s No1 goalkeeper.

Christian Pulisic could well make the bench here following a thigh injury.

Sheffield United: Saturday’s game is still too soon for John Fleck to make his comeback from a back injury, while Jack O’Connell and Lys Mousset remain sidelined.

Billy Sharp may get a start here in place of Rhian Brewster as manager Chris Wilder seeks a forward combination that can produce goals.

Our prediction: Chelsea v Sheffield United

Chelsea have been solid at the back in recent weeks and, coupled with Sheffield United’s lacklustre forward line, all signs point to a Blues victory.

Indeed, Lampard shouldn’t be surprised if his men are two goals to the good by half time.

United may struggle to push out of their half if they play five in defence once more, especially against a home side where Kai Havertz and Timo Werner are continually demanding the ball.

Our prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield United

