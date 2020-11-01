What channel is Newcastle v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Newcastle welcome high-flying Everton to Tyneside on Sunday with Steve Bruce’s men seeking to claim only a third league victory of the season.

The Magpies are winless in their last two Premier League fixtures but fought back to earn a 1-1 draw with Wolves last time out.

Everton, meanwhile, have been on top form even though their stellar start to the season came to a halt last weekend with a loss to Southampton.

The Toffees are scoring for fun and may enjoy taking on a Newcastle defence that has leaked on average 1.6 goals per game this season.

And with both sides finding the net in each of the last four fixtures involving Newcastle and Everton, it seems likely that TV viewers will enjoy some goalmouth action again on Sunday.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Newcastle v Everton on TV and online.

When is Newcastle v Everton on TV?

Newcastle v Everton will take place on Sunday 1st November 2020.

What time is kick-off?

Newcastle v Everton will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Arsenal, which kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday.

What TV channel is Newcastle v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Newcastle v Everton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Newcastle v Everton team news

Newcastle: Manager Bruce has four players still out, with Matt Ritchie, Martin Dubravka, Dwight Gayle and Jonjo Shelvey all unavailable for selection through injury.

Andy Carroll and Joelinton are both pushing for starts but may again have to make do with being on the bench.

Everton: James Rodriguez is the big injury worry for manager Carlo Ancelotti. Rodriguez is rated 50/50 to play following a muscle injury, but Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Seamus Coleman and Mason Holgate are out.

Richarlison is still suspended, as is Lucas Digne. Jonjoe Kenny and Jarrad Branthwaite could come into the squad if they pass late fitness tests.

Our prediction: Newcastle v Everton

Everton’s growing injury list and the suspension of both Richarlison and Digne certainly don’t help them – and if Rodriguez isn’t deemed fit to play then Newcastle will feel confident bombing forward.

The Toon will hope to unleash Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin here, and Bruce may switch his side around to be more on the offensive.

Indeed, this game should produce goals and it will be down to how the Toffees respond if Newcastle attempt to control things early on.

Our prediction: Newcastle 1-1 Everton

