What channel is Man Utd v Arsenal on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Manchester United and Arsenal will both be out for a win when these historic rivals meet at Old Trafford live on TV on Sunday afternoon.

Neither United nor Arsenal have got off to good starts in the top flight this season, and both come into this game in the bottom half of the table.

Arsenal have lost their last two Premier League fixtures and have claimed just nine of a possible 18 points so far this term.

Hosts United, meanwhile, are unbeaten in two domestic games but were left frustrated by the dour 0-0 draw with Chelsea last weekend.

TV viewers will hope for a lot more action than the five total shots on target witnessed when the Blues arrived in Manchester eight days ago.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Man Utd v Arsenal on TV and online.

When is Man Utd v Arsenal on TV?

Man Utd v Arsenal will take place on Sunday 1st November 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Man Utd v Arsenal will kick off at 4:30pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Leeds v Leicester, which kicks off at 8pm on Monday night.

What TV channel is Man Utd v Arsenal on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Man Utd v Arsenal online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Man Utd v Arsenal team news

Man Utd: Anthony Martial is still suspended after being sent off in the 6-1 defeat to Tottenham, while Jesse Lingard remains out with injury.

Eric Bailly is unlikely to be back in a United shirt until after the November international break. Phil Jones is omitted from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Premier League squad.

Arsenal: David Luiz faces a late fitness test for this game after suffering a thigh injury last weekend. Shkodran Mustafi could start in the Brazilian’s place.

Mikel Arteta will hope to have Willian back to full fitness following a calf issue, but Gabriel Martinelli, Pablo Mari, Rob Holding and Callum Chambers all remain sidelined.

Our prediction: Man Utd v Arsenal

Solskjaer will demand more from his players on Sunday following their goalless draw with Chelsea last weekend and Marcus Rashford could well be on hand to deliver for the Red Devils.

Rashford has scored four times this season and is due a goal against Arsenal, having not found the net against the Gunners in nine games since bagging a double on his Premier League debut against them back in February 2016.

Arteta will deploy forward trio Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette in the hope of overwhelming the United defence. But Arsenal showed last week against Leicester how this strike force can run hot and cold – and United will sense an opportunity here.

Our prediction: Man Utd 1-0 Arsenal

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

If you're looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.