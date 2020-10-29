Premier League games on Sky Sports Box Office | TV schedule

The way we watch Premier League football continues to shift with Sky Sports Box Office the latest platform to enter and ever-crowded marketplace.

Advertisement

An announcement by the Premier League stated that all games not initially picked by existing broadcaster Sky Sports or BT Sport will be moved onto their premium box office channels.

This means a number of games each week will cost one-off fees of £14.95 on top of any subscriptions you may or may not already be paying for.

Subscribers and non-subscribers alike are able to watch games on the pay per view channels, and we’ve got a full guide on how to watch Sky Sports Box Office.

All fees paid to watch games on box office channels will be given to Premier League clubs in a bid to subsidise some of the losses being made due to a complete lack of matchday income.

Check out the full list of games coming up on Sky Sports Box Office below.

What Premier League games are on Sky Sports Box Office?

Sunday 1st November

Aston Villa v Southampton (12pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Tottenham v Brighton (7:15pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Monday 2nd November

Fulham v West Brom (7:15pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Friday 6th November

Brighton v Burnley (5:30pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Sunday 8th November

West Brom v Tottenham (12pm) Sky Sports Box Office

Arsenal v Aston Villa (7:15pm) Sky Sports Box Office

You can also check out Premier League games on BT Sport Box Office

How can I watch Sky Sports Box Office?

You don’t need to be an existing Sky Sports or BT Sport customer to be able to watch games on the PPV channels.

Think of them as entirely separate systems that share part of a name with the two broadcasters.

It’s a fairly simple process to book games on both, whether you’re watching through the big three of Sky, BT and Virgin Media, and our how to watch Sky Sports Box Office guide has all the information you need to book.

Alternatively, click on the links next to the fixtures above to go directly to the Sky Sports Box Office site.

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.