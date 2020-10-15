Sky Sports Box Office is home to some of the biggest events in world sport, and it’s about to get a whole lot busier.

Football will join boxing on the platform as Premier League fixtures are shuffled onto the service as part of a plan to air every single game from the 2020/21 season live on TV in some shape or form.

Check out our full guide to watching events on Sky Sports Box Office whether you’re a Sky, BT or Virgin customer.

What is Sky Sports Box Office?

Sky Sports Box Office is Sky’s premium pay per view platform, usually reserved for the biggest boxing events around the world.

Box Office has hosted mega bouts featuring many of the biggest names in the business including all of Anthony Joshua’s major showdowns.

AJ has set the UK PPV record three times in his career, against Charles Main, Wladimir Klitschko and finally against Joseph Parker. The Parker fight racked up a stunning 1.8 million sales.

Big boxing events will continue to be shown live on the channel, but they will be joined by a steady stream of Premier League fixtures throughout the 2020/21 season.

Why are Premier League games on Sky Sports Box Office?

Matchday income is obviously non-existent across the Premier League due to a lack of fans in stands and pies in hands.

In order to subsidise some of the losses, Premier League games not already selected for broadcast by Sky Sports or BT Sport will be shown on their equivalent box office channels, with the fees going directly to clubs, not broadcasters.

The move isn’t without its controversy though. During the first official UK lockdown period, ‘surplus’ games were shown for free across Sky Sports, Amazon Prime Video and BBC.

Now Sky – and Sky Sports – subscribers must pay a one-off fee per game on top of their existing deal. Non-customers can simply book individual games without signing up. For all the details, see below.

How to watch Sky Sports Box Office

Sky Sports Box Office on Sky

First, you’ll need a separate account to your Sky iD. You can sign up for a Sky Sports Box Office account here. This is where you will book events of your choosing and pay for the service.

You then have a choice to make. You can either purchase the event or match for viewing on TV via your set top box or a streaming version is available, meaning you can tune in to Sky Sports Box Office via a range of computer, mobile and tablet devices.

Be careful though, you can watch on TV or stream online, not both, and online passes only allow access to one device at a time. Check out their website for Sky Sports Box Office FAQs.

You can find it on Channel 492.

Sky Sports Box Office on Virgin Media

Customers with a TiVo box can go directly to the box office event list by following the path: Home > On Demand > Live Events.

You can pick and choose which games to watch and view booked events under ‘Live Events’.

Sky Sports Box Office on BT

BT customers should head over to Channel 496 where they can purchase Sky Sports Box Office events.

The fee will be added to your monthly bill. You cannot purchase a Sky Sports Box Office pass to watch on BT via Sky – go directly to BT.

