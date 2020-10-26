What channel is Krasnodar v Chelsea on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Chelsea will be hoping to secure the first win of their European campaign when they travel to Krasnodar in the second round of Champions League fixtures.

After they followed up their drab and dreary goalless draw against Sevilla with a drab and dreary goalless draw at Man Utd, Chelsea are in desperate need of some bite in front of goal.

Their season hasn’t quite got out of the gates in the way Frank Lampard might have envisioned when he made a glut of big money signings over the summer.

His new look side has struggled to gel thus far, but the trip to Russia may be the perfect tonic.

Krasnodar have struggled on the domestic front and are ripe for the picking for Lampard and his budding young side.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Krasnodar v Chelsea on TV and online.

When is Krasnodar v Chelsea on TV?

Krasnodar v Chelsea will take place on Wednesday 28th October 2020.

Check out our Champions League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Krasnodar v Chelsea will kick off at 5:55pm.

There are numerous Champions League games taking place this weekend including Man Utd v Leipzig.

What TV channel is Krasnodar v Chelsea on?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 3 HD from 5:15pm.

There are multiple ways to get BT Sport. If you already have BT Broadband, you can add BT TV and Sport to your existing contract from just £15 per month. You can add the ‘Big Sport’ package for £40 per month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW TV pass.

How to live stream Krasnodar v Chelsea online

You can watch the match with a BT Sport monthly pass without signing up to a contract.

Regular subscribers can also stream matches via the BT Sport website or BT Sport app on a variety of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Krasnodar v Chelsea team news

Krasnodar: The home side will assess the fitness of Viktor Claesson, Ari, Dmitrity Stotskiy and Wanderson Maciel ahead of the tie while there is still hope that Remy Cabella will be available following an inconclusive coronavirus test.

Matvey Safonov was largely responsible for Krasnodar’s point on matchday one and will likely keep his place between the posts.

Chelsea: Chelsea’s defensive line-up looks pretty settled and, after consecutive clean-sheets, Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma are expected to continue at the heart of the backline.

With Marcos Alonso suspended, summer-signing Hakim Ziyech could be in line to make his full debut for the club.

Our prediction: Krasnodar v Chelsea

It would be safe to say that Lampard and his side won’t be terribly enthused by the prospect of a round trip to Russia to play in yet another empty stadium.

However, Chelsea could easily finish third in their group if they are not careful, making Wednesday’s clash a must win

Krasnodar will be sure to make a fist of it on home soil but their English visitors should be confident of securing three points.

Our prediction: Krasnodar 1-3 Chelsea

