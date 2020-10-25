What channel is Southampton v Everton on? Kick off time, live stream and latest team news

Southampton welcome Everton to St Mary’s on Sunday with both sides hitting excellent form in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Everton are unbeaten in their five Premier League fixtures so far this season and earned a draw with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby last time out.

Saints, meanwhile, head into this fixture on a three-game unbeaten streak that includes victories over West Brom and Burnley plus a 3-3 draw at Chelsea.

Both managers appear to favour attack over defence this term and goals are expected on the south coast.

And all eyes with be on England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as he seeks to add to his 11 goals scored for club and country already this term.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Southampton v Everton on TV and online.

When is Southampton v Everton on TV?

Southampton v Everton will take place on Sunday 25th October 2020.

Check out our Premier League fixtures and live football on TV guides for the latest times and information.

What time is kick-off?

Southampton v Everton will kick off at 2pm.

There are numerous Premier League games taking place this weekend including Arsenal v Leicester, which kicks off at 7:15pm on Sunday.

Never miss a match! Sign up for football updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for football and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What TV channel is Southampton v Everton on?

You can watch the game live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm and Main Event from 2pm.

You can add the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football channels for just £18 per month combined or pick up the complete sports package for just £23 per month.

How to live stream Southampton v Everton online

You can watch the match with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99 or a month pass for £33.99 without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles. NOW TV is also available via BT Sport.

Existing Sky Sports customers can live stream the game via the Sky Go app on a variety of devices.

Southampton v Everton team news

Southampton: On-loan Theo Walcott cannot face parent club Everton and so misses out, but Stuart Armstrong should be back from self-isolation.

Mohamed Salisu and Moussa Djenepo won’t feature due to injury, while Yan Valery might pass a late fitness test to make the bench.

Everton: Mason Holgate, Jean-Philippe Gbamin, Jarrad Branthwaite and Jonjoe Kenny are not expected to return from injuries until November.

Richarlison is suspended, while Seamus Coleman has a hamstring problem and may not be passed fit for the weekend.

Our prediction: Southampton v Everton

This will be one of the toughest tests Everton have faced so far this season, what with the absence of Richarlison through suspension. It means there is extra pressure on Calvert-Lewin and James Rodriguez to lead the line.

Southampton have grown into the campaign and could well prove tricky opposition here. Danny Ings and Che Adams were clinical in the 3-3 draw with Chelsea last weekend.

Everton are favourites heading into the tie and they could just nick – but it will be close. We can certainly expect goals at both ends in what could be a pulsating game.

Our prediction: Southampton 1-2 Everton

Check out our relaunched Football Times podcast featuring special guests, FPL tips and match previews available on Apple / Spotify / Acast.

For the full breakdown of what games are coming up check out our Premier League fixtures on TV guide.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide.