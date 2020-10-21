Fantasy Premier League tips | Gameweek 6 transfers, Virgil van Dijk injury update, FPL price changes

It’s not a good time to be a Liverpool defender with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold owners jumping ship ahead of Gameweek 6.

Our hub of Fantasy Premier League tips can help you march on through Gameweek 6 regardless of how well – or terribly – you’ve started the season, with injury updates and price changes galore.

This page will be regularly updated to keep you in the loop with the biggest happenings in the Fantasy Premier League world.

As well as the latest injury updates, FPL price rises and falls, we’ll be offering big transfer tips and opinions on ‘the next big thing’, giving you the best chance to wow your mates each week.

Five rounds of Premier League fixtures have provided plenty of raw data to found big decisions, key transfers and wild experiments on, but who will you choose ahead of GW6?

Check out our full guide to Fantasy Premier League ahead of Gameweek 6.

Fantasy Premier League tips – Gameweek 5

Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd) – £10.5m

Fernandes has scored in three consecutive Premier League matches and picked up two assists in that time, and he only played one half in United’s 6-1 defeat to Tottenham.

An injury to De Bruyne will see his owners scatter, and Fernandes is more than worthy of stepping up into those boots.

United’s fixtures don’t look too appealing on first glance but Chelsea, Arsenal and Everton have all proven themselves to leak goals at the back, and the number of penalties being awarded continues to rise.

Ross Barkley (Aston Villa) – £5.9m

As far as bargain midfielders go, it may be time to board the Barkley train before it gets too cramped.

The Chelsea loanee has slotted in wonderfully to compliment Jack Grealish in midfield and capped off another fine performance the other day with a long-range winner.

Barkley will play almost every week for Villa, an aspect that wasn’t the case during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Max Kilman (Wolves) – £4.1m

Wolves’ defence remains one of the hottest destinations to find clean sheets after becoming the first team to halt Leeds on Monday night.

Youngster Kilman enjoyed a man of the match display at centre-back alongside the reliable Conor Coady, with Romain Saiss nudged up to left wing-back.

Kilman’s spell may be short-lived once injuries clear up, but his performance and minimal price tag should be worthy of a bench place at least.

Virgil van Dijk injury update

A statement confirmed: “Liverpool FC can confirm Virgil van Dijk will undergo surgery on the knee injury he sustained during Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Everton.”

“No specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage.

“Following surgery, Van Dijk will begin a rehabilitation programme with the club’s medical team to enable him to reach full fitness as soon as possible.”

Jamie Vardy injury update

From Brendon Rodgers: “Jamie will probably miss the European game and hopefully he’ll be okay for our next league game. It’s just a reoccurrence of what he’s had over the last number of years, Jamie.

“Even before I came in, I’m led to believe he’s had some issues with his calves, that keep him out for a bit.

“This isn’t so serious, but it was one where playing him tonight would have risked a tear and we couldn’t afford to do that. We’re hopeful that he’ll be ready for our next league game.”

Kevin De Bruyne injury update

From Pep Guardiola: “I don’t think it is much but the next games I think he will be out.

“But we will see day by day, how it is going on.

“I cannot answer [exactly how many games De Bruyne will miss] because I do not know.”

Sell.

FPL price changes

Most transferred Fantasy Premier League players

Ahead of Gameweek 6. Updated: Wednesday 21st October

IN

Son Heung-Min (Tottenham) – 491,450 Harry Kane (Tottenham) – 490,691 Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) – 284,811 Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) – 262,548 Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – 238,890

OUT

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) – 646,406 Kevin De Bruyne (Man City) – 560,753 Jamie Vardy (Leicester) – 284,898 Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) – 187,858 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) – 163,122

What does wild card do in FPL?

When the weight of the world is on your shoulders, when two of your defenders are sent off, when your star striker wrecks his ACL and when all of your mates overtake you in the FPL league, there’s a route back for you…

Clicking the wild card bonus means you can reset your team, making as many changes as you like throughout the week leading up to a deadline.

Limitless transfers mean you can continue to tinker and toy with your squad all the way up to the deadline.

Every boss receives a wild card for the first half of the season, plus another wild card for the second half of the season. Use carefully.

What is free hit in FPL?

You can treat your free hit chip like a temporary wild card. It allows you to make unlimited changes for one week only, before your team reverts back to its original state.

This is best deployed during gameweeks with very few teams playing, typically towards the end of the season.

Cup competitions and European engagements could see the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City miss out on a gameweek, but you won’t want to rid your team of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Kevin De Bruyne and the likes.

A free hit means you can make the most of a depleted gameweek.

When to use triple captain in FPL

I’ve seen people activate their triple captain on Day 1 of a new Premier League season. Those people are fools.

As the name suggests, the triple captain chip means your captain for the week will receive triple points as opposed to double points.

Hold tight, hold firm, wait for the double gameweeks to come along, then deploy.

Let’s use Harry Kane, for example. If Kane is involved in a double gameweek later in the campaign against West Brom (H) and Fulham (A), you’re going to wish you kept that triple captain chip.

The TC lasts for the whole gameweek, meaning both of Kane’s appearances will be trebled. If he plays 90 minutes in both games, scores one goal in each and receives two bonus points in each, your triple-captained Kane will yield a solid 48 points alone.

Timing your triple captain can be the difference between glory and failure.

What is bench boost in FPL?

Remember that time you left X on the bench and he scored a hat-trick? Remember the strikers you trusted during that gameweek let you down miserably with less points combined than your benched star.

Bench boost can take the sting out of that feeling for one gameweek only. Activating the chip means that points recorded by all four players on your bench will be added to your total for the gameweek.

Top tip: Hold it. Keep it. Be patient with it. You may boast a strong bench, but it’s not time yet. Wait for a double gameweek to be announced later in the season. Once it has been confirmed, try to pack your squad full of players from those teams, then hit bench boost.

This way, not only will your bench players’ points be recorded, but they could be recorded twice in a week.

A standard gameweek involves 11 player appearances. If you head into a double gameweek with bench boost activated and six players from clubs featuring twice that week, your team will effectively score points from 21 player appearances.

How to change formation in FPL

Once you pick your squad of 15, navigate to the ‘Pick Team’ tab.

When you’re there, simply switch players in and out from your bench and the formation will update accordingly.

You must have a minimum of one goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders and one striker in your XI. After that, the choice is yours.

Aim for clean sheets with a 5-3-2 or 5-4-1. Stock up on midfield stars in a 4-5-1 or 3-5-2. Go all-out with natural strikers in a 3-4-3 or 4-3-3. The choice is yours. You can rearrange your squad as much as you like before the gameweek deadline so have fun experimenting!

